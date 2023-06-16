The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues entered play Wednesday looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Junior Blues traveled to North Platte for a doubleheader and put their name back into the win column twice to improve to 3-6.

Columbus earned an 18-3 win in the first game and a 7-3 victory in the second.

In the opening game, Columbus was dominant late in the first game after trailing 3-2 heading into the fifth inning.

In the fifth, the Junior Blues scored five runs to take a 7-3 lead. Columbus then added three more runs in the sixth and finished the game by scoring eight runs in the seventh to earn the 18-3 win.

The Junior Blues finished with 15 hits in the win including four from Carter Rentaria, two of which were doubles. Stewie Kudron added three hits at the plate. The two also finished with a team-high three RBIs each.

Collin Rausch and Zach Nelson both added two hits to Columbus’ total. Nelson was also joined by Jack Holys and Cash Petersen with two RBIs each.

Damon Liermann pitched all seven innings in the win and finished with 12 strikeouts against three runs on six hits and one walk.

In the second game, Columbus struck first by taking a 1-0 lead in the second. The Junior Blues’ lead wouldn’t last long with North Platte taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.

Columbus would even the game at 2-2 in the fifth before adding four runs in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.

North Platte scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth before Columbus finished strong with a run in the seventh and held North Platte scoreless to secure the four-run win.

The Junior Blues bats were also alive in the second game as the team finished with five hits. Rory Ghering led the team with two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Matthew Kruger earned the start and the win for Columbus after pitching the first five innings and finishing with two runs allowed, five hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Coming in for Columbus with the chance at the save was Kudron who pitched the final inning and struck out one batter in the save.

The two wins tripled Columbus’ winning total from one to three and the Junior Blues will look to stay in the win column on Sunday for a doubleheader at Lincoln Christian.