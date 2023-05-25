Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues and the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors hosted Hastings in their season opener Wednesday at Pawnee Park.

OneUnited produced a two-run second and five-run third, providing enough run support for pitchers Abe Christensen and Cade Wurdeman in a 7-4 win.

"For the first game of the year, we had a few mistakes but I think overall we played well," Juniors head coach Travis McCloud said. "Abe Christensen pitched a really good game. He kept us in it and then our hits came around when they needed to."

Christensen pitched the first four innings allowing just two runs. In relief, Wurdeman allowed two runs in the fifth but posted two zeroes in the sixth and seventh to close out a 7-4 win and earn the save.

"They filled up the strike zone pretty well. Stayed pretty efficient," McCloud said. "They didn't run their pitch count up and we didn't give up a whole lot of freebies, which is nice. When we don't do that, were a tough team to beat."

Offensively, the Blues' top of the order of Collin Rausch and Connor Williams reached base before third baseman Carter Renteria sacrificed both of them over to second and third with just one out.

The rest of the OneUnited lineup of Matthew Krueger, Jack Holys, Bryson Reeder, Damon Liermann, Charlie Larson and Zach Nelson strung together hits for the biggest offensive inning of the game.

"We're really young. Got a lot of good pitchers. Finding where everybody fits the best is going to be kind of tough because I think all these guys can be a starter at any point in the season," McCloud said. "They're all a bunch of really good ballplayers. They all get along great. I'm really excited about this year. I think we can have a really good year."

McCloud takes over as the Junior Blues head coach after previously serving as an assistant coach. He described how the transition has been going.

"It's a little bit different. Got to make a little bit more adjustments and think your way through the game," McCloud said. "It's not quite as much as just hanging out in the dugout as it was, but it's a lot of fun. I'm excited for it. I think they've all kind of took me as the head coach with stride so I think it's going to go well."

OneUnited went 9-21 and last season and failed to win a game in the Area Tournament last season. McCloud said he believes the team has the pieces to reach the state tournament in Bennington.

"I think this group has a goal to make it to state. We've got the potential to. It's just kind of letting the little things not bring us down," McCloud said. "I think we have more talent than most of the teams we're going to play. It's just not letting the mistakes bring us down. If we have a few mistakes, it is what it is. Just don't let that bring us down and still go win the game."

In the nightcap, Cornerstone struggled to get a timely hit to change the complexion of the game.

After a scoreless first inning, Hastings plated three runs in the second and one in the third off starter Brennen Jelinek.

The score stayed that way until the sixth when the visitors scored nine runs over the final two innings to win 13-1.

"I see a lot of good things and a lot of things weren't so good. Overall, they competed hard. They didn't give up. There were some things that we didn't take care of and they obviously did," Seniors head coach Cody Schilling said. "We hit balls right at them and they made great plays. It just comes to us taking care of the ball, handling the ball when we should, not giving them extra outs. When you give a team extra outs, it's just going to come back and bite you."

Connor Rausch lined a double to lead off the second, but pinch runner Ryan Eickhoff was left stranded on third base. Keiton Watchorn and Quenton Gustafson reached base in the third with one out, but a fielder's choice and a flyout ended the threat.

In the fifth, Gustafson and Juri Rivera singled with a strikeout ending the inning.

Columbus finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI sac fly from third baseman Grant Zoucha scoring shortstop Wyatt Swanson.

Gustafson produced two of the team's four hits. Connor doubled and Rivera singled for the other two Columbus hits.

"If we would've just hit a ball forward somewhere, we would have a couple runs on the board. You can't pop out or strike out. Sometimes hitting the ball in play on the ground can get us a run or maybe two," Schilling said. "I think there was a lot of overswings. I give Hastings credit. They got down in the count and they had a good two-strike approach where they just tried to get the ball in play."

Jelinek finished the game throwing five innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on six hits and four walks. Schilling said the Cornerstone starter is a welcome return to the starting rotation after he missed last season with an injury.

"He (Jelinek) did a lot of good things. He made a couple mistakes that he paid for, but for the most part he only gave up four runs and did a good job of keeping us in the game," Schilling said. "It could've been a different situation if we get a timely hit or two or even just a timely ball in play and we get a run or two on the board. I thought he did a great job."

Cornerstone features a mix of returners and newcomers this season as it looks to get back to the state tournament after reaching the National League semifinals last year.

"I like the makeup of the team. I think we've got some good, young players mixed in with some of the returnees. I think there's quality there. I think we got players that can get us there," Schilling said. "It's just a matter of understanding that it's not going to all happen right now. They have to work through it. They got to figure some things out and just trust the process of getting there."