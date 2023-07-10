The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues played Grand Island for the third and fourth time Saturday.

After losing by a combined margin of 25-1, OneUnited defeated Grand Island 10-9 in the first game of the doubleheader behind a quality start from Abe Christensen and a three-hit game from Carter Renteria.

The visitors claimed the nightcap 14-3 as they scored five runs in the first and six runs in the fifth.

"The first game we ended up beating them, for the most part, it was probably the best game we've played all year. We played clean baseball, we were doing all the little things right. Abe (Christensen) put us in a really good position to win the game," Blues head coach Travis McCloud said. "He pitched really well the whole time. Overall, I just think we played really, really well. Even in the second game, we got beat, I know the score didn't look the best but we still played a good game. They just score two or three here and there that kind of put it out of reach."

In the first game, Columbus recorded a dozen hits, including four doubles and one triple, leading to 10 runs. Renteria led the Blues hitting 3-for-4 with one double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Charlie Larson, Damon Liermann, Brett Belzer and Bryson Reeder posted two-hit games. Connor Williams drove in two runs while Stewie Kudron, Belzer, Reeder and Zach Nelson tallied one RBI each.

"They just had a good approach. They went up there and they weren't really watching good strikes. They were going up there and they were ready to hit right away, so when they got a good pitch to hit, they did," McCloud said. "When we needed something to happen to score a run here or there and advance a runner, they seemed to come through every single time."

On the mound, Abe Christensen pitched five innings allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked one batter and struck out four hitters on 88 pitches.

"He (Christensen) pounded the zone the whole time. Kept Grand Island having to hit," McCloud said. "He hasn't given up any freebies, which is always nice because it keeps your defense in the game if they know every pitch there's a chance the ball's going to get hit. They seemed to be on their toes and I think it really showed because our defense played well. They made the plays when we needed to."

Columbus jumped out to a 5-1 lead through three innings. The Blues mounted a two-out rally in the first after back-to-back doubles from Larson and Renteria led to the game's first run. Kudron hit an RBI single to right to make it 2-0.

Williams drove in Reeder on an RBI ground out to second base. Reeder led off the frame with a double and he advanced to third on a sac bunt from Nelson.

Grand Island plated a run in the third but OneUnited responded with two runs in the home half on a Renteria RBI single and a Belzer RBI double to make it 5-1.

After Columbus' lead was cut in half, the Blues scored five runs in the fifth to break the game open. Reeder singled home Renteria, Nelson walked in Kudron, Williams scored Belzer on a hit by pitch, Reeder scored on a wild pitch and Larson walked in Nelson to make it 10-3 after five.

Grand Island made it a game in the sixth scoring six runs against Christensen, Matthew Krueger and Jack Holys. GI loaded the bases with two outs, but Kudron induced a pop-out to preserve the one-run lead.

In the seventh, Kudron worked around a hit by pitch and a walk with a 4-6-3 double play to close out a 10-9 win. Saturday marked Kudron's second save of the season.

"He's (Kudron) turned into a really good closer for us. He comes in, doesn't throw the ball the hardest but he comes in and keeps kids kind of off balance where nobody makes solid contact off him," McCloud said. "He's a good guy to have. The moment's never going to be too big for him. He's definitely a good piece to have so you know you can go to him when you need him."

Columbus dropped game two as Grand Island scored five runs in the first and six runs in the fifth to complete the run-rule victory.

Renteria and Kudron posted two hits and combined for three RBIs. Renteria tripled for the team's lone extra-base hit.

On the mound, Liermann allowed six runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks. Williams pitched the bulk of the game, tossing 3 and 2/3 innings allowing seven runs, five earned, on four hits and four walks.

Kudron lined an RBI single in the first. In the third, Renteria tripled home Belzer and Kudron singled home Renteria for the Blues' three runs. Eight of the final nine Blues batters were retired with only Reeder reaching base on a hit by pitch.

OneUnited finished the regular season 7-13. They've played their best baseball down the stretch, winning three of their final five games. Next up for Columbus is the Class A Area 6 Tournament in Norfolk beginning on Friday.

"Our record doesn't look the best, but if you take away that six-game losing streak out where it just seemed we couldn't find a base hit, we've been playing well for the majority of it. The last half of the season we're probably .500 or a little bit better baseball," McCloud said. "Overall, we're definitely playing our best baseball right now, which has been the goal all season long is to when it comes to Area Tournament time to be playing as good as we can. I really like where we're sitting right now."