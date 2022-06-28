Ott's three-hitter stymies Owens in league tournament

An early hole and a dominant performance from the opposing starter knocked the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds out of the league tournament Monday night in Arlington.

Arlington scored in every inning but one, plated two in the first and rode the pitching of Tyler Ott to an 8-0 victory that eliminates Owens in the quarterfinals and sends north top seed Arlington to the semifinals Thursday at home against south two seed Pender.

Arlington also defeated Owens last year in the league tournament at home. Due to a scheduling conflict, although Arlington was the visiting team on the scoreboard, it hosted and knocked out OWA in the semifinals.

Like a year ago, Arlington scored early and never trailed. But this time it was pitching that made the major difference.

Ott allowed just three hits, retired 12 of the final four hitters he faced and only pitched with a runner in scoring position once. Owens leadoff hitter Jonathon Hoffart was 2 for 3 but the rest of the lineup was a combined 1 for 16.

The only legitimate OWA threat in the game came in the second when third baseman Caleb Cameron walked to leadoff the inning and advanced to second on Caleb Sloup's one-our single; back-to-back strikeouts denied the opportunity.

Owens went down in order in three other innings and squandered Hoffart hits in the third and the sixth. He singled to left with one down in the third but was caught stealing then reached on an infield hit in the sixth but was erased on a double play that ended the game.

The Reds used a combination of Landon Ternus, Taylor Cooney and Parker Osten on the mound. Ternus tossed the first three innings and allowed four runs but just one earned. A one-out walk then an error at short both came around to score Arlington runs in the first on a single to center and an error on the play with two down.

A leadoff walk turned into another run and a 3-0 Arlington lead following a third Owens error in the second. The hosts added on with a two-out RBI single in the third, a sac fly then a two-RBI single in the fourth and an RBI single with the bases loaded in the sixth.

That final hit ended it early on the mercy rule due to the eight-run gap.

The Reds dropped to 11-5 on the season and have completed the regular season schedule ahead of hosting the Area Tournament that begins July 8. Other teas in attendance include Aurora, Central City, Seward, St. Paul, Sutton and York. OWA has yet to face any of those opponents this season.

