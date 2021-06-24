OWA bats go silent in middle innings of road loss

That gave Lakeview a 2-0 lead that Battle Creek answered with two singles and a double in the bottom half for two runs.

OWA trailed 7-2 in the fifth when Cadyn VanBuskirk doubled and scored on a Lavicky ground out, Turner Halvorsen walked and scored on a wild pitch and Fernandez walked and scored on another wild pitch.

In between those two frames, Lakeview went 2 for 10 with two singles and a walk. A second-inning single was cut down stealing. A third-inning single was left stranded. Joel Thomas led off the fourth with a walk but was left standing at second.

Meanwhile, Battle Creek took control with two walks, two triples and three runs in the second, a single and an RBI double in the third and a single, walk, error and another run in the fourth.

Battle Creek responded to the late OWA surge in the sixth when the top four in the lineup each reached base on two hit batters, a walk and a double. The double plus a bases-loaded walk and back-to-back two-out singles turned a two-run game into the final six-run margin.

"They just hit the ball well," Sloup said. "They hit it hard, they hit it well and they hit it in gaps. It wasn't anything special, they just hit and strung hits together."