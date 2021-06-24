OWA bats go silent in middle innings of road loss

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Reds' hopes for the top seed in the upcoming league tournament took a hit Wednesday night when the bats went silent in the middle innings of an 11-5 loss to Battle Creek.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning but Battle Creek scored three in the second then single runs in the third and fourth. Lakeview clawed back into it on three runs in the fifth but Battle Creek added four in the sixth and dashed OWA comeback hopes.
Although the Reds only struck out six times they also managed just five hits and had just one baserunner, thanks to an error, in the last nine at-bats. OWA fell to 9-6 with the defeat and will wait for Thursday results to find out where it falls on the Ralph Bishop League Tournament bracket.
The top seed in the south including OWA, Pender, West Point, Hooper-Scribner, Arlington, Tekamah-Herman and Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge enjoys a first-round bye then hosts the quarterfinals on Monday. The 2 seed hosts the first round on Saturday.
"Our bats kind of went silent and their bats stayed hot," coach Mike Sloup said. They're a very good hitting team, and we just couldn't get base hits strung together."
The only time OWA had consecutive base runners reach was in the innings that produced runs. Krae Lavicky doubled in Jonathan Fernandez after Fernandez walked with one down in the first. Brenden Sloup singled Lavicky in during the next at-bat.
That gave Lakeview a 2-0 lead that Battle Creek answered with two singles and a double in the bottom half for two runs.
OWA trailed 7-2 in the fifth when Cadyn VanBuskirk doubled and scored on a Lavicky ground out, Turner Halvorsen walked and scored on a wild pitch and Fernandez walked and scored on another wild pitch.
In between those two frames, Lakeview went 2 for 10 with two singles and a walk. A second-inning single was cut down stealing. A third-inning single was left stranded. Joel Thomas led off the fourth with a walk but was left standing at second.
Meanwhile, Battle Creek took control with two walks, two triples and three runs in the second, a single and an RBI double in the third and a single, walk, error and another run in the fourth.
Battle Creek responded to the late OWA surge in the sixth when the top four in the lineup each reached base on two hit batters, a walk and a double. The double plus a bases-loaded walk and back-to-back two-out singles turned a two-run game into the final six-run margin.
"They just hit the ball well," Sloup said. "They hit it hard, they hit it well and they hit it in gaps. It wasn't anything special, they just hit and strung hits together."
Lavicky was the only Red with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Turner Halvorsen took the loss on three innings of work, seven hits, six runs, all earned, three walks and one strikeout. Brenden Sloup allowed five and four earned on 2 and ⅔ with two hits and three walks. Caleb Sloup came on for the final two outs and gave up two hits but no runs.
Inconsistent hitting might have been a byproduct of an irregular lineup. Landon Ternus was down in Florida at Disney Duals, Owen Bargen was away at a wrestling camp, Blake Anderson is on a mission trip, Carson Hoefer was on the shelf for an injury, Berto Adame was on vacation and Braxton Borer was playing development league basketball.
"It humbles us a little bit and makes us hungry to get out and get back to our winning ways," coach Sloup said. "When we get our guys back this next week, that's going to help as well with our regular lineup. I think we'll be fine, it just adds fuel to our fire."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.