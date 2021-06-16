OWA Junior Reds make quick work of Schuyler

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds jumped on the Schuyler Legion Seniors right away on Tuesday night, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 15-0 win in four innings.
OWA's plate discipline spearheaded the team's big first inning. The Reds started the game off with walks from Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer. That was followed up by back-to-back hit by pitches to Krae Lavixky and Landon Ternus.
That the first run of the game was scored without a hit became a theme of the night. Brenden Sloup drove in a pair of runs on a single to right in the next at bat, but OWA finished the night with nine walks, four hit batters and four stolen bases.
The Reds improved to 8-5 and were set to host Wayne on Wednesday. Instead, the two teams are looking for rescheduling to next week because the Lakeview Seniors were missing too many players to field a full roster for the second game.
OWA is back at Pawnee Park Legion field on Monday against West Point at 5:30 p.m.
"It was good to see our offensive side getting bats on the ball, getting base hits in that first inning, continuing what we did the night before," Sloup said. "I thought we started off disciplined very well, and then as the game went on and got a little more out of hand our team stayed very disciplined and did the right things."
After and error made it 5-0, Halvorsen drove in two runs on a single to left field. A fielding error by Schuyler made it 8-0. Ternus followed that up with a two-run double to center field.
Sloup drove in his third run of the inning with a double, scoring Ternus to complete an 11-run first.
Lavicky drove in Hoefer on a RBI single in the second inning to make it 12-0. Two walks and a hit by pitch resulted in the final three Lakeview runs in the third inning.
Brenden Sloup and Ternus each drove in three runs with Halvorson tallying two RBIs. Sloup was the only Red to have a multi-hit game as Lakeview finished with six hits.
Sloup, the coach, was most pleased to see Lavicky get on the mound and get some work in after some time off for an ankle injury.
The Reds starter tossed three shutout innings, allowing just one hit and struck out eight Schuyler batters.
Joel Thomas came on in relief in the fourth inning, throwing nine pitches and striking out one Schuyler hitter.
"We needed Krae (Lavicky) to get on the mound, coming back from injury and getting him back on the mound and getting some pitches, so that was good," Sloup said. "It was nice to have Joel Thomas pitch an inning there. We just need to build depth in the pitching area."
A big part of the pitchers' success on the mound was an ability to get ahead in the count on the Schuyler hitters.
"I liked that they started most every batter on top," Sloup said. "They didn't get behind the count very often. We only had one free pass, so it was good they stayed within the zone. They stayed within themselves and they didn't really give up anything."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
OWENS WEALTH ADVISORS JUNIOR RED 15, SCHUYLER SENIORS 0
Schuyler......................................................................0-0-0-0 -- 0-1-2
OWA Junior Reds (8-5)..............................................11-1-3-X -- 15-8-0
Win: Krae Lavicky 3IP, H, 0R, BB, 8K. 2B: Brenden Sloup, Turner Halvorsen, Landon Ternus, Berto Adame. RBI: Halvorsen 2, Lavicky 2, Ternus 3, Sloup 3, Joel Thomas, Cadyn VanBuskirk, Zandyr Kohl, Adame. SB: Sloup, Halvorsen, Ternus, Jonathan Ferandez.