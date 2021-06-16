OWA Junior Reds make quick work of Schuyler

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds jumped on the Schuyler Legion Seniors right away on Tuesday night, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 15-0 win in four innings.

OWA's plate discipline spearheaded the team's big first inning. The Reds started the game off with walks from Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer. That was followed up by back-to-back hit by pitches to Krae Lavixky and Landon Ternus.

That the first run of the game was scored without a hit became a theme of the night. Brenden Sloup drove in a pair of runs on a single to right in the next at bat, but OWA finished the night with nine walks, four hit batters and four stolen bases.

The Reds improved to 8-5 and were set to host Wayne on Wednesday. Instead, the two teams are looking for rescheduling to next week because the Lakeview Seniors were missing too many players to field a full roster for the second game.

OWA is back at Pawnee Park Legion field on Monday against West Point at 5:30 p.m.