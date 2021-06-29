OWA Reds advance to Ralph Bishop League semifinals

It took parts of two days to complete the Ralph Bishop League Tournament quarterfinal between the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds and Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells.
Inclement weather Monday night suspended the game to Tuesday afternoon with Lakeview leading 5-1 in the fifth inning.
After allowing a run in the top of the fifth, OWA scored five in the home half to secure a 10-2 run-rule victory.
The victory sends the Reds to the semifinals for a matchup with Arlington on Thursday.
Eli Osten started the game and pitched four innings. He got into trouble in the first when he faced a bases-loaded and with one down
A WPDH run came in on a single, but the damage was limited to one run on a force out at home plate and a rundown on the third base line.
Coach Mike Sloup said it was huge to get out of the frame with just one run allowed. In a way, it set the tone for the game.
"If we can minimize damage anyway that we can, that's great for our pitchers, our defense and our team as a whole," Sloup said. "We don't want to give them any free passes and we try to eliminate as many runs as possible."
Osten settled in from that point on until the thunderstorm interrupted his outing, allowing just two baserunners the next three innings.
He threw four innings with one unearned run on two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
"I was able to throw strikes and let my defense do the work a little more," Osten said. "Just throw strikes and let them hit it."
Osten escaping the first with just one run bought time for the Reds offense to get going.
It was a slow start for OWA, but its offense got jumpstarted in the third. Krae Lavicky got the Reds on the board with a RBI single to tie the game. Osten put Lakeview in front on a RBI triple to make it 2-1.
The Reds widened the lead in the fourth thanks to a three-run, two-out rally. Logan Salak walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a single to center by Zandyr Kohl to make it 3-1. Turner Halverson hit a RBI triple and Carson Hoefer hit a RBI single to make it 5-1.
Lakeview gave up a fifth-inning run Tuesday on a wild pitch by Lavicky, but the Reds ended the game in the home half.
Brenden Sloup had a RBI single to make it 6-2. After an error plated OWA's seventh run, Halverson drove in a pair on a single. Hoefer ended the game on a RBI single to center.
Halverson finished the contest going 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Hoefer finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Kohl drove in two and scored two.
"I liked the way they came back and started where they left off of from last night (Monday). They came back and shut them down pretty much," coach Sloup said. "We came back and started off where we left off the night before, hitting the ball, base at a time, getting our runners through and made a quick turn out of it today (Tuesday)."
OWA's aggressive base running puts a lot of pressure on the opponent and it was no different in the quarterfinal. The Reds finished with three stolen bases.
"We're getting better and better with our base running," Sloup said. "We got to find ways to get on the base paths and we did that. We slow started it yesterday (Monday), but then we got clicking and then we started that today (Tuesday). We got kids on base going one after another and that's a great thing."
Sloup is hoping for offense earlier on Thursday in the semifinals when OWA will play Arlington at Pawnee Park Legion Field at 7 p.m. Arlington defeated Pender in Monday's early game 5-4. Arlington also owns a 6-4 win over OWA in Columbus on May 26.
"We need to start faster on the offensive end," Sloup said. "We need to be mentally and physically prepared to go right away."
