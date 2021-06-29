OWA Reds advance to Ralph Bishop League semifinals

"I liked the way they came back and started where they left off of from last night (Monday). They came back and shut them down pretty much," coach Sloup said. "We came back and started off where we left off the night before, hitting the ball, base at a time, getting our runners through and made a quick turn out of it today (Tuesday)."

OWA's aggressive base running puts a lot of pressure on the opponent and it was no different in the quarterfinal. The Reds finished with three stolen bases.

"We're getting better and better with our base running," Sloup said. "We got to find ways to get on the base paths and we did that. We slow started it yesterday (Monday), but then we got clicking and then we started that today (Tuesday). We got kids on base going one after another and that's a great thing."

Sloup is hoping for offense earlier on Thursday in the semifinals when OWA will play Arlington at Pawnee Park Legion Field at 7 p.m. Arlington defeated Pender in Monday's early game 5-4. Arlington also owns a 6-4 win over OWA in Columbus on May 26.

"We need to start faster on the offensive end," Sloup said. "We need to be mentally and physically prepared to go right away."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.