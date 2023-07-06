In their final regular season game, the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds hosted Twin River Wednesday at Pawnee Park.

The Junior Reds came back from two runs down to tie the game heading to the sixth inning. After both teams scored a run in the sixth, Twin River plated three runs in the seventh to take a 7-4 lead.

Lakeview mounted a two-out rally with a single, two walks, a passed ball and a hit by pitch to make it 7-5. However, Twin River picked off a Red at third base to end the game.

"It was a hard-fought game. They're a good team and they showed it," Lakeview head coach Levi Nielsen said. "They didn't make a lot of errors and we made a few too many than I would like to see. It was just a lot of back-and-forth and trying to stick with them and hold them off."

Twin River, who enters this weekend's Class C Area 5 Tournament as the No. 1 seed, recorded just five singles and drew two walks. The Titans, when they did get on base, used their speed on the base paths to swipe 10 bags.

Fletcher Dubas stole four bases, Owen Kurtenbach tallied two stolen bases and Blake Mundorf, Paydon Rinkol, Tim Jarecki and Garrett Alexander finished with one each.

"I think our communication was off a little bit. We got to let Dom (Rother) know a lot sooner than what we were that they're stealing. There were throws that were there, but we were late on the communication," Nielsen said. "They're getting there before. I don't think anybody should be able to steal on this team. I still do think that and (Wednesday) it just wasn't working in our favor."

Kolton Urkoski hurled 5 and 1/3 innings as Lakeview's starting pitcher. He allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Dustyn Lusche recorded the final five outs, allowing three runs, one earned, on one hit striking out four Titans.

"I thought Kolton (Urkoski) did a great job pitching. We tried to keep him under because we want him to be ready for the (Area) tournament," Nielsen said. "Just happen to go one pitch over to get the batter out, so he had to go the extra inning and he did great. Real happy with it. Dustyn (Lusche) came in and did a great job too, so you can't ask for more from those guys."

OWA put a lot of runners on base with six hits and seven walks. However, Lakeview struggled to put together a big inning and get a timely hit.

After a Kadin Buhl bases-loaded walk and a Dubas bunt scored Jarecki to put Twin River into a 2-0 lead, Urkoski helped his own cause in the second with an RBI single to score Jayden McKay.

A Reds error in the fourth restored Twin River's two-run lead, but Lakeview answered in the fifth on a two-out, two-run double from Parker Osten to tie the game at 3-3.

Dubas bunted another ball in play that led to a Lakeview error to put the Titans back into the lead in the sixth. McKay scored the tying run in the home half on an error.

Twin River took the lead 5-4 in the seventh on a double steal that scored Mundorf. An error and a fielder's choice grew the Titans lead to three runs.

"It's adversity. You got to keep your head up and keep playing," Nielsen said. "There's going to plays that you're going to be mad at yourself and you just got to let that memory fade and move on and not think about it and move on to the next thing."

Lakeview finished the regular season 7-7. It'll compete in the eight-team Class B Area 5 Tournament beginning on Friday at Grover Cleveland Alexander Ball Field in St. Paul. The winner of the double-elimination tournament qualifies for the Class B state tournament in Alliance.

The Reds are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 O'Neill at 10 a.m. The two teams have not played each other this season.

Lakeview seeks its first junior state tournament berth since 2018.

"I think our record should be better than what it is. Our team is better than what our record shows," Nielsen said. "We're going to get some good practices in and go into district and try to knock some of those big teams out of there."