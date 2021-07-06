OWA Reds suffer 11-4 loss against Albion

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds struggled to get the bats going against the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors on Monday night at home.
Turner Halvorsen tallied the only two hits for the Juniors as they lost 11-4 in six innings. Albion starter Trent Patzel threw four shutout innings, allowing just the two Halvorsen hits and five strikeouts.
Brenden Sloup earned the start and pitched one inning and gave up four runs on two hits and five walks. Joel Thomas tossed three innings of relief allowing three runs on five hits and three walks.
Caleb Sloup was the third and final Reds pitcher. He made his season debut on the mound tossing two innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits. He led the team with five strikeouts.
Albion plated four runs in the first on two hits and five walks. Sam Grape drove in the first two runs with a double to left field. Ben Reilly doubled home a run to make it 3-0 and Hunt drew a bases loaded walk.
Albion tacked on three runs in the fourth against Thomas. Calvin Webster hit a two-run double followed by Reilly hitting his second RBI double of the evening to make it 7-0.
It became 11-0 in the sixth on a wild pitch, a two-run error and a RBI single by Whalen Rother.
OWA finally found some offense with four runs on four walks, a hit by pitch and an error in the home half against Albion reliver Grape.
Landon Ternus' hit by pitch with the bases loaded was the only Reds RBI of the game.
Reilly finished the game 2 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. Grape and Webster finished with two RBIs each.
"Obviously not the way we wanted to start," Reds coach Mike Sloup said. "We started off with Brenden (Sloup) pitching and he had a little trouble finding the zone, but I am super proud of the way Joel Thomas and even Caleb Sloup came in to pitch. Those boys came in and did a tremendous job, I thought, pitchingwise, picking up where they needed to and didn't get down on themselves."
The Reds struggled to jumpstart the offense Monday after scoring nine runs on Saturday against Hartington. Halvorsen led off the first with a first-pitch double but he was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. He singled in the fourth but was caught stealing second.
"We've got to find ways to get offensive, timing up those pitches and stuff like that," coach Sloup said. "We're kind of a rollercoaster with our hitting. One game we're hitting like crazy and the next game, we have a hard time putting the bat on the ball. We got to be more consistent hittingwise."
Sloup was encouraged by the way his players battled, scoring four runs in the final inning despite facing a huge deficit.
"They held on to what their fundamentals are at the plate and what they need to do, being patient. We talked about doing that, but being aggressive too if you need to be," he said. "I thought they did a good job not rushing things or not getting overexcited about it and just doing their job."
The game provided opportunities to players who haven't seen regular playing time. Sloup was happy with the way those players seized the opportunity with the area tournament coming up this weekend in Albion.
"It's good to see what they're doing. Sometimes you find those kids that are going to do some good things for you," he said. "Joel Thomas, I thought he did an excellent job on the mound. Even Caleb Sloup coming in and doing that, too. I found some kids that later in the game got on base and stuff like that, find a way to get on base any way they could and they did. Give them an opportunity and see what they could do. When they make that best other opportunity, that's all you can ask for."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.