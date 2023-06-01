Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three games into the 2023 season the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds have a record of 1-2.

Despite the record, Junior Reds’ coach Levi Nielsen feels positive about his team.

“We can hit, other than Pender having a great pitcher but we ended up hitting him in the end,” Nielsen said. “We got a good team that’s got good bats and that’s a nice thing to see.”

In the first few games of the season, the Junior Reds have had some struggles defensively.

“We got to improve on pitching, we got to improve on fielding really making those smart decisions and not throwing the ball around,” Nielsen said. “We have a lot to work on but we have plenty of time to get that done.”

On Tuesday, the Junior Reds lost 20-8 to visiting Arlington.

“We can play with these guys, we got small errors to clean up,” Nielsen said. “We were hitting the ball and keeping right up with them, if we can clean some things up we’re going to be on the other side.”

The Junior Reds stuck around early with Arlington leading 3-2 after the first and 7-6 after the seventh.

“We can fight, we can fight with the bats, we just got the little things to clean up to stick around longer,” Nielsen said. “I think there’s a lot of hidden potential here.”

The third inning was the key factor of the game with Arlington batting in 10 runs while allowing zero on defense to take a 17-6 lead into the fourth inning.

In the fourth, Arlington added their final three runs and the Junior Reds scored their final points as well in the four-inning outing.

In the loss, the Junior Reds finished with four errors on defense, they also had three wild pitches and hit two batters with pitches.

Taylor Cooney got the start on the mound for the Junior Reds and pitched for 2 and 1/3 innings allowing 12 runs on nine hits and five walks.

Caleb Sloup would come into the game in relief and pitched 2/3 innings where he allowed five runs on one hit and five walks.

“He came in there and threw that inning for us and got us out of there,” Nielsen said.

Jonathon Hoffart was the final pitcher for the Junior Reds in the loss pitching the final inning. Hoffart allowed three runs and three walks.

“Hoffart has been playing all kind of different positions, he’s been an all-around player for us,” Nielsen said. “He’s been hitting the ball really well.”

The Junior Reds finished with eight hits in the game including two from both Hoffart and Sloup. Aaron Jessen led the Junior Reds with three RBI on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Junior Reds faced David City (after print deadline).

Looking forward, a trip to Hooper-Scribner is next for the Junior Reds on Friday. The Junior Reds will look to build off the early games heading into Friday and the rest of the season.

“I think our teammates are going to have to pick each other up a lot, it’s never easy when you get a lot of runs scored on you,” Nielsen said. “You got to keep your head up and they’re playing this game because they love to play it and just got to worry about getting the next win.”

Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview SeniorsThe Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors also faced Arlington on Tuesday pulling off a 9-1 win at home. The win came after a loss to Syracuse on Sunday.

Neither team scored in the first inning but the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors put two runs on the board in the second inning.

Arlington would score their lone run of the outing at the top of the third to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors’ lead grew to 6-1 in the fourth inning and the team would add one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to secure the 9-1 win.

In the 9-1 victory, Bohden Jedlicka pitched all six innings to earn the win on the mound. Jedlicka allowed one run on five hits, he also struck out seven batters and finished with no walks.

At the plate, the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors finished with 10 hits as a team. The Lakeview batters would also reach base eight times on walks and three pitches hitting batters.

Four members of the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Senior team finished with multiple hits as Carson Hoefer, Caleb Sloup, Zandyr Kohl and Nicholas Zoucha each had two hits.

Zoucha also finished with the lone team’s lone double and he added two RBI along with Kohl.

The win for Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors put them at 3-1 in the first four games. The team was also in action Wednesday at David City (after print deadline). Their next outing is set for Friday at Hooper-Scribner.