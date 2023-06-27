As the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds near the end of the season they were able to compete in a tournament to prepare for postseason play.

The Junior Reds took part in the Ralph Bishop League Junior Tournament on Saturday and Monday splitting the two games.

On Saturday, the No. 4 seeded Reds earned an opening round win over visiting fifth seed Oakland-Craig in a 16-8 south bracket game.

"I thought we played hard we had a scary fifth inning but we're a good hitting team," Lakeview Reds coach Levi Nielsen said. "I was confident we would pull this game out."

Oakland-Craig was able to jump out to a quick lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. The Lakeview Reds were then able to answer with three runs of their own.

Lakeview's first two runs came on a single from Parker Osten that brought Caleb Sloup and Jonathon Hoffart in to score. Osten would score later in the inning on a fielder's choice hit by Jayden McKay.

The Reds would add three more runs in the second to expand their lead to 6-2. The three second innings runs were driven in by Sloup, Hoffart and Osten.

The scoring would continue for Lakeview in the third with Dustyn Lusche scoring on a double from Sloup and Blake Anderson reaching home on another RBI single from Hoffart.

In the fourth, Oakland-Craig managed to cut Lakeview's lead to 8-3 after scoring a single run in the top of the inning. The Reds were able to answer back with two more runs thanks to a single from Aidyn Blaser that brought two runs home to take a 10-3 lead into the fifth inning.

Oakland-Craig would pull off a five-run fifth inning which ended Hoffart's run on the mound. He finished the game with 4 and 2/3 innings pitched, five strikeouts while also allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks.

Filling in for Hoffart on the mound was Osten who eventually closed out the fifth inning on the mound with Lakeview's lead being cut to 10-8.

"We got some good pitching in from Hoffart and Parker (Osten) which led to some sound defense," Nielsen said.

Later in the fifth, Osten would ground out which allowed Sloup to score and give Lakeview an 11-8 lead heading into the sixth.

"I liked how we bounced back after the first inning, I think it speaks well to how these guys handle adversity," Nielsen said. "A lot of teams may get hit with a five-run gut punch and they're going to want to shutdown but these guys kept lifting each other up with is a great thing to see."

The sixth inning would be the last of the night in large part to Osten's performance on the mound where he sat down the three batters he faced. Overall, he finished with 1 and 1/3 innings pitched where he finished with just one hit allowed and struck out three batters.

Lakeview's offense would also have their best inning of the day and managed to score five runs to earn the 16-8 run rule win.

On the night, Lakeview's offense finished with 19 hits as a team including four from Sloup, three from Dominic Rother and two from Hoffart, Osten, McKay and Lusche.

"They're a good hitting team, they proved it and I hope they can continue to prove it," Nielsen said. "We hit well the whole game, overall, I'm really happy with how it ended up at the plate."

Osten would also finish with a team-high five RBIs followed by three from Sloup.

With the win, Lakeview was able to advance to the second round which took place on Tuesday at West Point. Unfortunately for Lakeview, West Point was able to end the Reds' tournament run with a 15-0 win.

West Point started off strong by scoring five runs in the first. West Point would go scoreless in the second but scored 10 runs in the third to beat Lakeview in a three-inning run rule game.

For Lakeview, McKay, Lusche and Hoffart finished with the team's only three hits but were unable to reach home.

On the mound, Kolton Urkoski, Sloup and Lusche all pitched for Lakeview in the loss. The three finished with a combined 15 runs allowed on 15 hits and eight walks. Lakeview's defense would also finish with five errors.

After the loss, Lakeview falls to 7-6 overall and is eliminated from tournament play. The Reds' next game is set for July 5 against visiting Twin River on Veteran Appreciation Night in the team's last game before area tournament play begins on July 7.