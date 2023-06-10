The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds faced Schuyler for a second time in three days on Thursday.

The Junior Reds were able to come out with their fourth victory of the season and their second against Schuyler.

When the two teams faced off on Tuesday, Lakeview was able to come away with a 12-3 win at home. On Thursday, the Junior Reds won 11-6 at Schuyler.

In the 11-6 win, Lakeview got off to a slow start by only bringing one run in the first three innings while Schuyler held a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Both teams put one run on the board in the fourth and the Junior Reds were able to tie the game at 3-3 in the fifth.

With the game tied heading into the sixth, Lakeview's offense was able to score four runs in the top of the inning to take a 7-3 lead.

The Schuyler offense would bounce back in the bottom of the inning by scoring three runs to cut the Lakeview lead to 7-6.

Lakeview would prevail in the seventh inning by scoring four more runs and holding Schuyler scoreless in the bottom of the inning to hold onto the 11-6 win.

Taylor Cooney got the start on the bump for Lakeview and he pitched the first five innings allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while also striking out five batters.

Dustyn Lusche pitched the final two innings and earned the win allowing no runs, walks and just one hit while striking out four batters.

At the plate, Lakeview recorded 11 hits as a team including three from Kayden Epley.

Parker Osten and Jayden McKay each also added two hits while McKay led the team with three RBI. Kolton Urkoski recorded one hit in the win while also batting in two runners.

The Junior Reds also faced Oakland-Craig on Friday (after print deadline) with their next game set for Wednesday against West Point.