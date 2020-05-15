Palmer, Odbert recognized by CCH as Athletes of the Year

"I always had that confidence in myself that I could do things that others couldn’t do and I would work my butt off to do those things," Palmer said. "Since freshman year I kept getting better and better. I really put in the work in the season and the offseason to be the best I could be and get better each year.

"My goal wasn’t to be the athlete of the year. My goal was to win games and help my teammates get better. If I can get an award in the meantime, then that just feels really good knowing all the hard work I put in paid off."

This attitude has also impressed his coaches.

Head football coach Tyler Linder had high praise for the senior leader.

He'll continue his athletic career for Will Bolt and Nebraska baseball next year.

Some of his career accomplishments include the Scotus football career scoring mark and single-game record with six touchdowns.