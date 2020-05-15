Palmer, Odbert recognized by CCH as Athletes of the Year

Scotus seniors Tyler Palmer and Chloe Odbert have proven time and time again to be some of the top athletes in the area.
Their phenomenal careers have not gone unrecognized.
Recently, the pair have been awarded the KLIR and Scotus Athletes of the Year honors, and on Tuesday they were given another award - Columbus Community Hospital athletes of the year.
While neither athlete started playing sports for the accolades, both said they appreciate the recognition.
"I think it’s really exciting," Odbert said. "Tyler and I both, we’ve gotten the three same Athlete of the Year awards. It’s been really fun because he’s one of my best friends. It’s been really fun.
"It’s definitely kind of a surreal feeling after putting so much work in for all my years at Scotus and getting honored and rewarded for it. It’s awesome."
During her time as a Shamrock Odbert played volleyball, basketball, track and soccer.
In volleyball, she was a two-year starter and won three varsity letters as a setter. According to volleyball head coach Janet Tooley, Odbert played a crucial part in Scotus returning to the state tournament her junior season.
"She is a complete volleyball player, as she led the team in set assists the past two seasons and serve aces as well as second in digs and third in kills this past fall," Tooley said.
She will be continuing her volleyball career at Central Community College-Columbus next year.
"Chloe's work ethic, leadership and love for competition will be greatly missed in our Scotus girls athletic program next year," Tooley said.
Palmer played football, basketball and baseball.
The Shamrock senior is familiar with some of the names that have won honors such as the CCH Athlete of the Year.
It makes the award even more special in his eyes.
"It’s truly awesome," he said. "Knowing that the people that have gotten this in the past, I’m really honored to be in the category with those people. It’s really humbling to be able to receive that. So, it’s really cool."
Coming in as a freshman, Palmer believed he had the potential for success. However, to become one of the best, he focused on improving each year rather than seeing the finish line.
"I always had that confidence in myself that I could do things that others couldn’t do and I would work my butt off to do those things," Palmer said. "Since freshman year I kept getting better and better. I really put in the work in the season and the offseason to be the best I could be and get better each year.
"My goal wasn’t to be the athlete of the year. My goal was to win games and help my teammates get better. If I can get an award in the meantime, then that just feels really good knowing all the hard work I put in paid off."
This attitude has also impressed his coaches.
Head football coach Tyler Linder had high praise for the senior leader.
He'll continue his athletic career for Will Bolt and Nebraska baseball next year.
Some of his career accomplishments include the Scotus football career scoring mark and single-game record with six touchdowns.
"Tyler Palmer is a fantastic athlete with an incredible drive and selfless attitude," Linder said. "His ability to lead was the highlight of his career here. He would do anything for the team and its members to be successful. Everyone looked up to Tyler from water boys up through our coaching staff. He will go down as one of the best football players that Scotus has ever had."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!