Patient hitting propels Lakeview Seniors to Championship Wednesday

BROKEN BOW - The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors advanced to play for a spot in the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoffs Championship Game with a 15-6 win Tuesday against Hickman at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

After each team scored a run in the second inning, Lakeview exploded for seven runs in the third and five in the sixth to secure the run-rule win and earn a chance to compete for its first-ever state title on Wednesday.

"Jordy Kracl did a tremendous job. That's a top-caliber team. They're well coached," Seniors head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "They got college athletes all over the place and for Jordy to hold them. So proud of these guys for the way they competed, battled, ran the bases well, saw pitches. Played our game."

It was Lakeview's plate discipline that spearheaded its offense as it drew 10 walks and two hit by pitches to go with a dozen hits. Kolby Blaser hit 2 for 2 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Adam Van Cleave batted 2 for 4 with a two-run home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Brenden Sloup ended the night 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sam Kwapnioski recorded three hits and scored twice and Krae Lavicky drove in two runs.

"We drew a lot of walks. When we saw he (Hickman starting pitcher Johnathan Hood) a little bit erratic there, we starting taking some more pitches and got some bases and then we had some big hits," Tessendorf said. "Adam (Van Cleave) had a big hit. Kwapnioski had a big hit there. The bottom of the order again. Halvorsen, Brenden Sloup had a big two-out hit there and scored a lot of runs."

On the mound, Jordan Kracl pitched a complete game in his second appearance of the state tournament. In six innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out seven Hickman hitters. Kracl threw 104 pitches, one shy of the pitch count limit.

In addition to his pitching performance, Kracl hit 2 for 3 at the plate with one walk.

"We knew it would be tough coming in. We just knew we had to stick to our game plan and just do what we do best," Kracl said. "To come out here and beat a good team like that heading into (tomorrow) gives us a lot of momentum. I think we just got to take what we got now and ride with it."

After a scoreless first inning, Lakeview broke through first in the top of the second on a bases loaded walk by Sloup, scoring Blaser. Platte Center drew four walks in the inning and left the bases loaded after a force out at home plate and a strikeout.

In the ensuing half inning, Hickman evened the score on an RBI double. Just like Bank of the Valley, Hickman loaded the bases but Kracl induced a fly out to end the inning.

Cooper Tessendorf and Kwapnioski walked to start the third. Kolby Blaser restored the lead for the Seniors on an RBI single into left field. After an Eli Osten hit by pitch juiced the bases again, Turner Halvorsen hit a sac fly to left to score Kwapnioski and make it 3-1.

Kracl dropped a bunt single followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Sloup and Lavicky. On Lavicky's hit, the relay throw to third base went out of play resulting in Sloup scoring on the error. A Van Cleave RBI sac fly gave Lakeview an 8-1 lead heading to the bottom of the third.

Hickman scratched a run across in the third on a passed ball. In the fifth, Van Cleave launched a two-run home run to left field for his second of the state tournament after not hitting one out all season.

Sporting a 10-2 lead in the fifth, Kracl was one out away from ending the game but a single, double and a hit by pitch set the stage for Hickman's Logan Michel to hit a grand slam, cutting the deficit in half and extending the game.

In the sixth, Halvorsen hit a grounder to third and there was a collision between Halvorsen and Hickman first baseman Daiten Schmidt. Schmidt wasn't able to return with an arm injury and Hickman had no available players left who can enter the game, resulting in it finishing the game with eight players. When Schmidt was due up in the batting order, it would be ruled an automatic out.

Kracl and Sloup followed the error with back-to-back singles to load the bases for Lavicky, who hit a sac fly into the outfield to make it 11-6. With just two outfielders, Van Cleave dropped a two-run single to left and Kwapnioski doubled him home on a hit to right to make it 14-6. Blaser grounded an RBI single up the middle for Lakeview's 15th run of the game.

After a hit by pitch, Kracl induced two straight fly outs. Lakeview intentionally walked Hickman's No. 3 hitter to bring up Schmidt's spot, which resulted in an automatic out and the game ending.

For Sloup, after a frustrating game Saturday in which he hit 0 for 3, has now posted his second two-hit game in three days. Over the last two games, he's driven in four runs.

"I've been struggling at the plate recently and in the district tournament, I didn't do too well," Sloup said. "I've spent a lot of time in the cage preparing for this and it's good to see it pay off."

After losing in the tournament opener, Lakeview has scored 33 runs over the last three games.

"We're seeing the ball really well at the plate," Sloup said. "I think it's just all the years of us spending time in the cage with our Dads and it's starting to pay off now when it matters most."

For the first time ever, Lakeview will play on the final day of the state tournament. It'll have a rematch with Waverly at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the winner of that game playing immediately afterwards against Hickman for the state title. On Saturday, Waverly defeated Lakeview 8-5.

"That's what we've been working towards. We had a rough setback on day one, but that's what we do," Kracl said. "We keep grinding, keep battling day-by-day. We're just pretty happy to be in the position where we can win a state championship (tomorrow)."