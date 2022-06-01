Pitching depth lifts Reds at David City

As Owens Wealth Advisors coach Mike Sloup gains a better understanding of his pitching staff, he's glad he has a number of arms to rely on. That was especially true Tuesday night in David City when four different members of the team threw at least one inning and guided the team to an 14-6 win.

While four different hurlers kept David City at bay, the offense scored at least one run in every inning but the second and the fifth and gave the staff a cushion to work with on an eight-run third.

Starter Jonathon Hoffart was the most effective on two innings, one hit, one earned, and a walk. Blake Anderson and Kurt Schneider each had two hits and Anderson, Schneider and Hoffart all drove in two.

"It was a depth night for our pitching. We threw a lot of guys who haven't pitched for us yet this year, and that's what we've got to do. We've got to develop depth early in the season and see what we've got," Sloup said. "Last night was a great night for depth, and we had a lot of kids do a good job for us."

Owens led 3-0 after the first when the offense capitalized on a hit batter, a walk and an error at short. Schneider knocked in his first RBI of the game on a single to center.

The Reds stranded runners at second and third in the second but then sent 14 to the plate in the third and blew it open 11-1. Sam Olmer had an RBI infield hit, Anderson drove in two and Hoffart did the same. Schneider drove in his second with a single in the fourth. Hoffart had an RBI ground out in the sixth after a leadoff walk. Trevor Sloup capped the Reds scoring with an RBI single up the middle in the seventh.

Despite 14 runs against them, David City was able to keep pace after the second and avoided the mercy rule with three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Adam Cruise pitched the third and gave up an earned run on two walks and a hit. Taylor Cooney tossed the fourth, fifth and sixth and allowed four earned on six hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Anderson recorded the final three outs with a hit and no runs.

"We've got to develop some guys for depth, and Jonathon Hoffart, he did a great job and did everything I asked him to do," coach Sloup said. "I'm excited to see what he can do. He's going to have a chance to earn a lot of playing time. The way he goes and attacks things, he does a great job."

Reds hitters combined for seven total hits, six singles and a double. Most encouraging was 13 walks and a team on-base percentage of .468.

"That's one of the things we preach to the kids - be consistent and be consistent with yourself. We don't have a big, home-run-kind-of-guy. We need base hit after base hit," coach Sloup said. "If we need a walk and we need someone to bunt someone over, we want to load up the bases as much as we can and take our chance. It's one after another, next guy up, that's something we preach to them a lot. If we can play team baseball on the offensive side, we're going to win a lot of ballgames."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

