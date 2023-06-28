The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors took to the field on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament with high hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Unfortunately for Lakeview, their run was shorted by Oakland-Craig in a 12-3 game at West Point.

"It was just it was one of those nights for us offensively where we can't get a whole lot of stuff going," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "Credit to their pitcher we just couldn't time him up. Same on the defensive side too, they hit the ball really well and they found gaps and then we had some untimely errors which kind of compounded things."

Oakland-Craig was able to jump out early and score one run in the first, add two more in the second and one in the third to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Lakeview's offense was able to wake up a bit thanks to a leadoff triple from Jack Faust and Turner Halvorsen getting walked in the next at-bat. The two would cross home plate off a double from Brenden Sloup to make it 4-2 after three.

Oakland-Craig's day at the plate was far from over as the team added two runs in the fourth and fifth to lead 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Lakeview would score thanks to another triple, this time from Halvorsen who later scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick Zoucha.

The game would not reach the seventh inning due to Oakland-Craig scoring four runs in the sixth and holding Lakeview scoreless to earn the nine-run win and the spot in the semifinal.

Overall, Lakeview finished with four hits as a team including the two triples from Faust and Halvorsen and a double from Brenden. The fourth hit was a single by Carson Hoefer.

"Those extra-base hits are great, it allows us to score and put pressure on the other team," Mike said. "We just got to follow up with some timely base hits."

In the loss, Lakeview used both Bohden Jedlicka and Parker Osten on the mound.

"We need to get them some innings, have them see some batters and stuff like that," Mike said. "It pays off for us and when we get it to the area tournament."

Jedlicka got the start and pitched five innings while allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks. Osten pitched the final inning and ended up allowing three hits and a walk which led to five walks from Oakland-Craig.

"Just ran into a couple of things and they just timed up Bohden (Jedlicka) well, it was just not the greatest match-up," Mike said. "Parker Olson came in to relieve him and I think he pitched well."

Lakeview's defense also struggled in the game with the team having two errors.

"Defensively we'll know what we need to do in practice to get better and hopefully make less mistakes," Mike said. "We'll get stronger and little bit better after the loss."

The loss to Oakland-Craig knocks Lakeview out of tournament play with almost a week until their next game.

"You got to have reps and so we're gonna have to have some practice," Mike said. "We're gonna have to do some scrimmage-like things in practice just to stay sharp."

Lakeview will look to bounce back in their next game which is on July 5 against visiting Twin River on the team's Veteran Apperception Night.

"We want to play a little bit better ball like we were been playing early the rest of the season," Mike said. "We just got to get back to playing ball again and as long as we don't compound those things and have another night like that we'll be fine."