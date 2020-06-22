Post 162 Seniors open 2-0

Two days later, Albion led 2-0 through 3 and 1/2 before an error and a walk came in for Creighton in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back two-out singles.

Fogleman gave his side the lead back in the fifth when he singled with one out and eventually came around on a passed ball. Zach Pfeifer added an insurance run in the seventh when he led off with a single and came in on a passed ball with two outs.

Carsten Bird earned the pitching with on five innings of work, four hits, two runs, none earned, six strikeouts and two walks. Preister picked up the save with two innings pitched, one hit and three strikeouts.

"James Fogleman was really a catalyst for the offense on Saturday night. We felt really good about James' ability to be a good leadoff hitter for the seniors team, and his 3 for 4 night set the table for scoring key runs," Bird said. "Carsten Bird, another of our more experienced pitchers from last season, really pitched well and worked his way out of some tough jams early on in the game."

Bird stranded a two-out runner at second in the first inning, stranded the bases loaded in the second following an error on a grounder to second and overcame another two-out error in the third with two on.