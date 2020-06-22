Post 162 Seniors open 2-0

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Seniors completed a perfect start to the season following a 15-3 dismantling of Neligh-Oakdale on Thursday then a 4-2 win Sunday at Creighton.
Albion needed just seven hits on Thursday thanks to three Neligh-Oakdale errors and seven walks. Post 162 plated eight in the first, three in the second and four more in the third following a run by the visitors in the top of the first.
Post 162's eight first-inning runs came on just three hits. Albion also walked four times, was hit by a pitch and reached on an error.
Trent Patzel drove in three runs on a double while James Fogleman and Kyle Preister each had two RBIs. Preister also earned the win on the mound with 2 and 1/3 innings pitched, just one hit, an unearned run and five strikeouts.
"The boys did a good job of being disciplined at the plate and waiting for a good pitch to hit. When they saw one they liked, they hit it hard and made good things happen," coach Andy Bird said. "Batting around in the first inning took the pressure off our young team and let them all just relax and play."
Calvin Webster and Sam Grape pitched in relief and didn't allow an earned run. Webster tossed 1 and 2/3 with one hit, four Ks and three walks. Grape worked the fifth with no hits, two strikeouts and one walk.
Two days later, Albion led 2-0 through 3 and 1/2 before an error and a walk came in for Creighton in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back two-out singles.
Fogleman gave his side the lead back in the fifth when he singled with one out and eventually came around on a passed ball. Zach Pfeifer added an insurance run in the seventh when he led off with a single and came in on a passed ball with two outs.
Carsten Bird earned the pitching with on five innings of work, four hits, two runs, none earned, six strikeouts and two walks. Preister picked up the save with two innings pitched, one hit and three strikeouts.
"James Fogleman was really a catalyst for the offense on Saturday night. We felt really good about James' ability to be a good leadoff hitter for the seniors team, and his 3 for 4 night set the table for scoring key runs," Bird said. "Carsten Bird, another of our more experienced pitchers from last season, really pitched well and worked his way out of some tough jams early on in the game."
Bird stranded a two-out runner at second in the first inning, stranded the bases loaded in the second following an error on a grounder to second and overcame another two-out error in the third with two on.
"I was really proud of our kids sticking with it when Creighton got the game tied in the forth, and they did a good job of getting the momentum back with a key run in the top of the fifth," coach Bird said. "We knew coming in that it would be a battle with Creighton, and we were really excited to fight through some tense moments to get the win."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
