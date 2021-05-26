Post 283 pounds Crofton, Schuyler

A roster made up largely of a group that didn't lose a game in a shortened season last summer for the Junior Reds showed no signs of slowing down in the Senior division.
The Post 283 Lakeview Senior Blues scored 36 runs in its first two games and raced to a 2-0 start behind wins of 16-4 over Crofton and 20-3 at Schuyler.
The Blues sent 20 hitters to the plate in the first two innings of the opening game Monday against Crofton and scored 12 runs in the fifth the next night in the road win at Schuyler.
Kolby Blaser was 2 for 3 with four runs driven in and two scored in the opening game. Layne Forney and Jordan Kracl both had three RBIs at Schuyler.
Kracl, Jacob, Sjuts and Blaser combined for the win on Monday. Eli Osten, Cooper Tessendorf and Sam Kwapnioski all pitched on Tuesday.
"Excited for this team and its potential," coach Travis Tessendorf said after the win over Crofton. "We still have a little bit of rust in terms of situational plays, but overall a good win over a traditionally very good Crofton team."
LAKEVIEW SENIOR BLUES 20, SCHUYLER 3: The Senior Blues scored in every inning starting with RBI singles by Haustyn Forney and Jason Sjuts in the first inning. Kracl was hit by a pitch and later came across on a passed ball in the second. Blaser brought one in on a sac fly, Forney drove a run in on a grounder through the left side then scored for a 6-0 lead in the third.
Krae Lavicky was hit by a pitch and came around on a stolen base then two passed balls in the fourth. Eli Osten reached on a dropped third strike and scored on an error for a 7-0 advantage also in the fourth.
Lakeview then sent 15 to the plate in the fifth and scored 12 times on just five hits. Kracl had all three of his RBIs on a triple then a hit-by-pitch with the bags full, Lavicky drove in a run on a ground out to short and a hit-by-pitch also with the bases loaded, Forney scored two on a liner to right center, Adam Van Cleave picked up two RBIS on a double and Eli Osten did the same in the very next at-bat.
Schuyler scored its three runs in the top of the fifth behind a leadoff walk then two more with one out. A hit then back-to-back walks brought three Schuyler runners in to score.
Osten started and went two innings with no hits, no runs, a walk and five strikeouts. Tessendorf tossed the next two with no hits, no runs, no walks and four Ks. Kwapnioski recorded the final three outs and gave up three runs on five walks and a hit batter. But he also didn't allow a hit and struck out the side.
The game ended early in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.
LAKEVIEW SENIOR BLUES 16, CROFTON 4: The Lakeview bats opened the season white hot on Monday when the Blues piled up eight hits and 12 runs in the first two innings.
The lineup turned over twice in the first two frames, stole two bases, drew four walks and reached on a hit batter. Cooper Tessendorf, Haustyn Forney, Blaser, Kwapnioski and Layne Forney each scored twice in the first two innings.
Van Cleave, Blaser, Layne Forney and Kracl all finished with multiple hits. Blaser, Van Cleave, and Layne Forney all had multiple RBIs.
A double, single, walk, two dropped third strikes, walk and a single allowed Crofton to plate three in the third. The visitors used three walks and a sac fly to add a fourth in the fifth.
Kracl started and went 2 and ⅓ with three hits, three earned runs, a walk and seven strikeouts. Jacob Sjuts threw the next 1 and ⅔ with one hit, a walk, no runs and four strikeouts. Blaser tossed the fifth and gave up the one earned run on three walks.
The first game of the season also ended early on the mercy rule after five innings.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Lakeview Senior Blues 20, Schuyler 3
Lakeview Senior Blues (2-0)...................................2-1-3-2-12 -- 20-10-0
Schuyler....................................................................0-0-0-0-3 -- 3-0-6
W: Cooper Tessendorf 2IP, 0H, 0R, 4BB, 0K. 1B: Haustyn Forney 2, Jason Sjuts, Layne Forney 2, Eli Osten. 2B: Adam Van Cleave, Sam Kapnioski, Eli Osten. 3B: Joran Kracl. RBI: Layne Forney 3, Kracl 3, Van Cleave 2, Osten 2, Lavicky 2, Haustyn Forney, Blaser, Jason Sjuts. SB: Kwapnioski, Haustyn Forney, Blaser, Kracl, Lavicky.
Lakeview Senior Blues 16, Crofton 4
Crofton.....................................................................0-0-3-0-1 -- 4-4-3
Lakeview Senior Blues (1-0).....................................7-5-1-3-X -- 16-13-0
W: Jacob Sjuts 1.2IP, H, 0R, BB, 6K. 1B: Adam Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf, Haustyn Forney, Kolby Blaser, Sam Kwapnioski, Jason Sjuts, Layne Forney 2, Jordan Kracl . 2B: Van Cleave, Kracl, Layne Forney, Blaser. SB: Kwapnioski, Tessendorf, Blaser 2.