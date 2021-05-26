Post 283 pounds Crofton, Schuyler

Krae Lavicky was hit by a pitch and came around on a stolen base then two passed balls in the fourth. Eli Osten reached on a dropped third strike and scored on an error for a 7-0 advantage also in the fourth.

Lakeview then sent 15 to the plate in the fifth and scored 12 times on just five hits. Kracl had all three of his RBIs on a triple then a hit-by-pitch with the bags full, Lavicky drove in a run on a ground out to short and a hit-by-pitch also with the bases loaded, Forney scored two on a liner to right center, Adam Van Cleave picked up two RBIS on a double and Eli Osten did the same in the very next at-bat.

Schuyler scored its three runs in the top of the fifth behind a leadoff walk then two more with one out. A hit then back-to-back walks brought three Schuyler runners in to score.

Osten started and went two innings with no hits, no runs, a walk and five strikeouts. Tessendorf tossed the next two with no hits, no runs, no walks and four Ks. Kwapnioski recorded the final three outs and gave up three runs on five walks and a hit batter. But he also didn't allow a hit and struck out the side.

The game ended early in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.