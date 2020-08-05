Practice makes perfect: Cornerstone set tone for season in training

The Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors, like two other teams in town, were forced into canceling the end of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Road games at Grand Island set for last Thursday were lost and left the team with an 11-15 record. Cornerstone dropped the final four games of the schedule following a six-game win streak that had evened the team's record up at 11-11.
Flying high following a tournament championship, Columbus limped into late July then was denied the opportunity to turn it around. Yet, while coach Cody Schilling and his players leave the summer of 2020 with a bit of frustration, the larger picture tells a more positive story.
New faces established themselves for the future, old standbys again proved their worth and, when Cornerstone put it all together, it was a team that excelled in many areas.
Not knowing what to expect or precisely how to navigate a season without a postseason, Schilling said the boys nonetheless came to the park every day ready to work. That attitude allowed constant growth that was evident this summer, and will continue to be so for varsity baseball and future Legion seasons.
"This team was one of the better practice teams I've ever been around," Schilling said. "They showed up for practice, there was not messing around. When it was time to do something, they went and did it."
Cornerstone was 23-20 a year ago with a roster that included 11 players that, this year, either aged out of Legion play, chose not to play or opted for club baseball instead. That left behind just four from a team that hit .260 as a group, averaged just below five runs per game and had a team ERA of 3.10.
Though the scoring and hitting was slightly below average, the pitching was consistently solid. Thankfully, of the four returning players, two were at the top of the lineup and two others were either a late rotation starter or a good arm out of the bullpen.
Columbus had the pitching experience to bring younger arms along but was a mystery as far as hitting was concerned.
Thanks to the progress of two players in particular, Colin Flyr and Kaden Young, the new lineup featured more pop and more consistency. Cornerstone hit .281, scored nearly six runs per game and had five players with averages over .300.
Perhaps most importantly, the team only struck out 106 times, reducing its average strikeouts-per-game figure from 4.7 down to 4.1. That approach can be traced back to practice where Schilling said the team gradually learned that a good at bat didn't necessarily mean a hit.
"They always tried to put the ball in play. I'm not saying we never struck out; everybody strikes out. But these guys were more apt to put the ball in play and get something done than maybe some teams I've had in the past," Schilling said. "When we got hot there, that winning streak, that's what it was all about."
Columbus started 1-3, evened up its record with a doubleheader sweep over Lexington but then sat 5-11 after a July 12 loss to Waverly. Cornerstone then rattled off 11 in a row, won the Bongo Bayly Tournament and did it while hitting .376, striking out just 16 times, walking 22 times and putting together a robust .999 on-base plus slugging percentage during that span.
In the field, Columbus also gradually found its footing. Cornerstone had a fielding percentage of .957 for the year and 30 errors, but 19 of those errors came in the first half of the season.
All in all, it was a step forward in every area - the exact goal of Schilling's mentality for an odd six weeks together.
"It was kind of just getting their feet wet and seeing what they could do," he said. "There was a lot of, 'What do we need to do to get you better this year. They all came ready to do that."
Losing just four players from the roster sets up well for next summer in all aspects except for on the mound. Cole Wilcox and Connor Dush have been the aces of the team for a few years. Alex Ritzdorf and Tyler Wessel provided innings and quality in a spot start or out of the bullpen.
Those four will leave behind a staff with just two players, Flyr and Young again, that tossed 17 innings or more and made more than one start.
"Those guys have been pretty important, if at least considering all the innings they played," Schilling said. "It's going to be tough to replace. We've got to figure out a way to do it. Somebody's got to step up. I know there's some kids that want a chance. Let's see what they can do."
If Schilling could carry over anything to next year it would be the way the guys approached training. This summer followed months of inactivity and likely led to more willingness to do anything, even practice.
However, Schilling said it's a group that seems to enjoy the day-to-day. That will be important to maintain when league, area and state titles are back on the line.
"They really bonded and did some good things. Our record might not have been what we wanted, but the guys took on the challenge of getting better and did a good job with it," he said. "...When they could be at the beach or on the lake, they always showed up. I appreciated that. They always showed up for practice and for games and always gave a great effort."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!