Practice makes perfect: Cornerstone set tone for season in training

Cornerstone was 23-20 a year ago with a roster that included 11 players that, this year, either aged out of Legion play, chose not to play or opted for club baseball instead. That left behind just four from a team that hit .260 as a group, averaged just below five runs per game and had a team ERA of 3.10.

Though the scoring and hitting was slightly below average, the pitching was consistently solid. Thankfully, of the four returning players, two were at the top of the lineup and two others were either a late rotation starter or a good arm out of the bullpen.

Columbus had the pitching experience to bring younger arms along but was a mystery as far as hitting was concerned.

Thanks to the progress of two players in particular, Colin Flyr and Kaden Young, the new lineup featured more pop and more consistency. Cornerstone hit .281, scored nearly six runs per game and had five players with averages over .300.

Perhaps most importantly, the team only struck out 106 times, reducing its average strikeouts-per-game figure from 4.7 down to 4.1. That approach can be traced back to practice where Schilling said the team gradually learned that a good at bat didn't necessarily mean a hit.