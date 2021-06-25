Preister bounces back in Albion Seniors win

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors recorded its second straight win Thursday with a 12-0 win against O'Neill.

Kyle Preister shut down the O'Neill lineup with a three-hit shutout, struck out six hitters and picked up his third win of the season.

It was a bounce back performance for the Albion hurler after allowing five runs in his last start against Lexington on Sunday.

The Seniors scored five runs in the first and fourth innings to put the run-rule in effect.

Calvin Webster was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Sam Grape and Keaton Hunt finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Albion started off fast as Grape opened the scoring with a two-run single. Webster made it 4-0 on a two-run double to left field.

Trent Patzel made it 5-0 on a RBI single scoring Seth Wright. A wild pitch and a RBI single by Webster made it 7-0 after two innings.

Five more runs came across the plate in the fourth inning.

Wright hit an RBI single to make it 8-0. A O'Neill fielding error made it 10-0 with a fielder's choice and another error leading to the final two runs of the game.