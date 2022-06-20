Quarterfinal loss ends Cornerstone run at Sioux Falls

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance coach Cody Schilling wasn't quite sure what to tell the hotel on Sunday.

Cornerstone was on the brink of elimination from a tournament in Sioux Falls and needed some help in order to stick around. Should he ask for a later checkout? Should he look into extending the stay to Monday?

Columbus did it's part and won its fourth game of the tournament then had to sit and wait. An unlikely win elsewhere earned Cornerstone the top spot in the pool and kept the team in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; for at least a while longer.

But winning the last preliminary game in extra innings, a last-minute trip to another diamond for the next game and four games already in the books might have had the team at near mental fatigue, according to Schilling.

Omaha Central's four-run first inning then dashed hopes for a second straight tournament title with a 9-3 loss in the quarterfinals.

Cornerstone won games Friday 7-4 and 8-0 ahead of a 7-6 loss on Saturday. Columbus bounced back the next day but then fell into the early hole against Central and finished the weekend 3-2. Cornerstone had previously won at tournament at York during Memorial Day weekend.

"I think all of that, along with playing other games in previous days kind of caught up to us," Schilling said. "The guys might have been a little wore out and it kind of took its toll, but they played so hard all weekend. I'm so proud of the way they stuck with it."

Central added on to its big first inning in the third and fourth while Columbus could muster just single runs in the second, third and fourth. It was 6-2 after three innings when Central scored three times more in the fourth and essentially put an end to comeback hopes.

Jurisky Rivera was 3 for 3 with a run scored while Wyatt Swanson went 2 for 3 with a run. On the mound, Ryan Eickhoff went all seven innings and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits. His trouble in the first inning included four straight hit batters that scored two runs.

Columbus started the weekend by beating Peitzmeier Demolition (Bellevue) thanks to seven runs in the fourth inning and after. Cornerstone scored three in the fourth, added two more in the fifth and two in the sixth. Catcher Eli Kreikemeier was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Alex Griffith was 2 for 3 with 2 driven in and Rivera tossed 6 and 1/3 with six hits, one earned run, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Columbus followed that up with what Schilling termed "the best pitching performance I've seen from (Tadan Bell) in person." Bell struck out 10 in just five innings of work thanks to his hitters reaching the eight-run mercy rule. Perhaps most impressive was that he needed just 62 total pitches. Had Columbus won and advanced to Monday, Bell would have been available for the semifinals and final.

"He struck out 10, but when they put balls in play, we were where we needed to be and made putouts. It was, really, the most complete game I've seen him throw all year where everything was working," Schilling said. "No matter what he threw up there, it was working for him."

Bell's time on the mound was short thanks to a three-run third and a five-run fifth. Cody Zrust, Nick Zoucha and Bell each had two hits while Zrust, Zoucha and Sawyer Kimberling each drove in two runs. After Zoucha and Griffith singled to start the first, three straight one-out hits made it 3-0. Cornerstone loaded the bags in the fifth on a hit batter and two singles ahead of one-out hits by Kimberling, Kael Forney and Zoucha that plated the final five.

Pierre put an end to the Columbus momentum on Saturday thanks to a five-run fifth inning that made the score 6-2 and included three singles, two doubles, a triple and a hit batter. Cornerstone attempted to mount a comeback and made it 7-5 on a Swanson three-run home run in the sixth. Rivera walked to start the seventh and came all the way around to score on Zrust's single to right but he was left stranded with the tying run at second base. Swanson had five RBIs on two hits.

Bentley Willison walked it off for a win in the ninth of Sunday's 9-8 win over Orno. Columbus led 2-0, trailed 6-3 then tied it in the seventh on an error during a steal attempt with two on base and a passed ball. Orno scored two in the eighth thanks to two errors but Columbus answered on two hits, two walks and a bases-loaded walk by Forney. Cornerstone won it when Willison took the second hit-by-pitch of the inning and forced in a run with the bases loaded.

Bell was 4 for 5 with four runs scored, Zrust was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Eickhoff went 3 for 5 with a run. Preston Hastreiter earned the pitching win in relief with 3 and 2/3 innings, four hits, none earned and two strikeouts with two walks.

Cornerstone stands at 12-5 ahead of a week off thanks to a cancellation. Seward was set for a home doubleheader in Columbus on Friday but is unable to field a full roster. Columbus returns to the diamond June 28 on the road against Lincoln Northeast.

"I thought Juri had a good weekend," Schilling said. "He pitched that first game and was solid. It was the best game he's thrown this summer. The two games we played (Sunday) he swung the bat well, and Cody (Zrust) swung the bat really well also.

"For the most part I think we played good defense all weekend and it was a team performance."

