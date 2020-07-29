Reaching for perfection: Reds closing in on unbeaten season

Kracl would not have been on the team in a regular summer, but the Sjutses plus Blaser added to a roster already full of experience would still have made OWA more than formidable.

Had the Sjutses not joined up, Tessendorf would have faced a situation where his only reliable arms were Blaser and Cooper Tessendorf. Thankfully, he's never had to try and cobble together a staff behind just those two.

"If we didn't have Jacob of Jordan, you'd see a lot more of Adam (Van Cleave) and a lot more of Eli (Osten)," coach Tessnedorf said. "...The pieces, after the first few games, have just kind of fallen together."

Adam Van Cleave at the top of the lineup is hitting .531 with 16 runs scored. Tessendorf is at just .258 but has an on-base percentage of .378. Those two were the main holdovers from a year ago and the anticipated table setters for 2020.

Behind them have emerged Blaser and Osten. Where Blaser has provided constant hits, Osten has been the source of constant power. The third baseman is hitting .471 with six extra-base hits, two home runs and a slugging percentage of .794.

OWA can still steal bases, the team has 26, but it also has matured into a group that can flat out hit. The team has 26 extra-base hits and an overall slugging percentage of .496.