Reds, Bank of the Valley sweep Battle Creek

"My curve ball was working really good today. I had a lot of good movement, and I was showing the fastball and everything else," Sjuts said. "It seemed like everything was working today."

Bank of the Valley 12, Battle Creek 8: The Lakeview Seniors scored 12 runs for the second straight game following an 0-2 start with just seven combined runs.

Ian Gibbs went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double, Eric Mustard was 2 for 4 with his sixth double of the season, Caden Pelan drove in two on a double, Michael Rerucha scored three times and Logan Jaixen earned the win in 4 and 2/3 innings of work.

He ended up allowing four earned runs but three came in the fifth with two down just before he was replaced.

Before that inning, Jaixen had struck out six, half on called third strikes, and stranded runners in each of the first three innings. His only trouble until the fifth inning came on back-to-back doubles in the fourth.

Bank of the Valley led 8-1 after four before both sides began knocking around each other's relief pitching.