Reds break out of slump with 13-4 win over Wakefield

Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds head coach Mike Sloup the team used its three off days to get back to fundamentals. Lakeview was in the midst of an offensive slump with five runs and seven hits in the last two games combined.

The Reds broke out of their slump Monday against Wakefield, winning 13-4 at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Five OWA hitters recorded two hits and seven scored at least one run.

"They came out and scored a couple runs on us. We answered back and then luckily in the bottom of the third, we broke it wide open with six runs," Sloup said. "Got some timely hits put together and got a few other kids on base with a walk or two here and there. It's good to get some offense going. The little things we worked on in our time off worked out for us and we put up some nice runs."

Caden Kapels reached base and scored in all four of his at-bats. He went 2 for 2 with a single, double, walk and hit by pitch.

Blake Anderson, Kurt Schneider and Sam Olmer ended the game with three runs batted in apiece.

It was the most runs Lakeview scored in a game since June 2 when it scored 12 against Tekamah-Herman. It finished one run short of its season-high.

"That's something I knew these players were capable of. It's just awesome to see that finally happen and work out for them," Sloup said. "We kind of talk and talk about this with the players. At some point, you just want to see it happen so they believe that it's going to happen."

It was a high-scoring start to the game as Lakeview led 3-2 after one on a two-run single by Olmer and an RBI sac fly by Trevor Sloup.

Anderson doubled home a run in the second to restore OWA's one-run lead. After Wakefield tied the game 4-4 in the top of the third, the game flipped with two outs in the home half.

Jonathon Hoffart faced an 0-2 count, but battled back to draw a walk. Schneider came up to the plate and launched a bases-clearing double to give Lakeview an 8-4 lead.

"Kurt (Schneider) hitting that nice long drive, bases-clearing double, that just kind of broke them a little bit and it got our momentum going and we just took off with it," Sloup said. "It was great to see."

Olmer and Caleb Sloup hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 10-4 after three. Anderson's two-run single and Hoffart's RBI single in the fourth put the game in run-rule territory.

On the mound, Caleb earned the win after three innings pitched. He allowed four runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Parker Osten threw the final two frames allowing no runs on two hits. He struck out two Wakefield hitters.

"It probably wasn't their best pitching performance, but they got the job done. They drew some ground balls. They drew some fly balls. It's always good to play nine-on-one instead of one-on-one sometimes, but every once in a while you get a big strikeout here and there. Those guys did what they needed to do. They answered the call and did a great job."

Monday was the first game of a four-day, four-game stretch. OWA played at Arlington Tuesday and will return home Wednesday to host Ponca.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

