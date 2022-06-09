Reds comeback falls short at Oakland-Craig

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds mounted a seventh-inning comeback thanks to Oakland-Craig mistakes but came up a run short in a 6-5 road loss Wednesday night.

OWA led the game 3-2 going into the sixth when Oakland-Craig plated four and put the Reds in a three-run hole with just three outs to work with. The first two hitters of the evening reached and scored but the tying run was left at first base.

The loss means the first skid of the season following a 10-6 setback to David City on Monday. OWA had a chance to bounce back right away with a road game at Albion on Thursday.

"We had a chance in the seventh with another runner on and they made a nice catch out there that ended the game. We didn't consecutively hit last night, and that's something that we talked about," coach Mike Sloup said. "We learned some things from it and we'll get better because of it."

OWA pitching wasn't great but it also wasn't bad, Sloup said. Between Caleb Cameron, Parker Osten and Caden Kapels, three different Reds arms were effective enough to pick up a win, but needed more run support.

Cameron started and went two innings with a hit, three strikeouts, two walks and an earned run. Some soreness sent him back to the dugout quicker than he would have liked. Osten tossed the next three and allowed five earned on five hits and a walk. He was good through his first three before running into trouble in the sixth. Kapels came on with two in and two on and collected two outs before a single up the middle scored two more.

Owens scored the first three runs of the game in the third when Kurt Schneider walked with two down, Caleb Sloup doubled, Trever Sloup doubled with two out for two runs and Osten pushed another across on a single to right center.

Oakland-Craig answered with a leadoff walk in the second that scored two hitters later on a grounder to short. The Reds had five more base runners before the seventh but left two stranded, had one caught trying to advance, another cut down on a fielder's choice and another caught coming home on a tag up.

The bottom five in the lineup scored all five runs and accounted for four hits. But the top was just 2 for 13.

"Our bottom of the lineup was great, but our front, we just didn't time it up," coach Sloup said. "We put the ball in play, but they were all weak groundouts or pop fly outs and stuff like that."

Oakland-Craig cut it to 3-2 in the fifth on a leadoff single, stolen base and an error at third. Three straight hits, a hit batter than a two-out single scored four go-ahead runs in the sixth.

Caleb Sloup walked to start the top of the seventh and Zandyr Kohl reached on an error. A series of passed balls, a stolen base and a bad throw to third one one of those passed balls scored both without needing a hit.

The next two in the lineup struck out before Sam Olmer walked on four pitches. Blake Anderson sent a deep shot to left center that would have brought Olmer home for the tie but left fielder Jaxen Jorgensen ran it down.

"We need to support our pitchers better," coach Sloup said. "We need to get hits and runs on the board. The story, too, was being aggressive on the base paths. Sometimes we were a little too aggressive and we got caught a couple times. We lost some runs on the base paths, but I'm all right with that, because if we're playing aggressive, that's what we want to do. Sometimes you get caught."

