The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds picked up its second win in as many days Tuesday defeating Schuyler 12-3 in a five-inning run-rule victory.

Lakeview tallied nine hits, including two triples, and scored double-digit runs for the second time this season with catcher Dominic Rother leading the way with four RBIs.

On the mound, Jayden McKay and Dustyn Lusche combined to allow one earned run in five innings striking out seven Warriors.

"We hit well. We fielded well," Reds head coach Levi Nielsen said. "We got some excellent pitching (Tuesday), which is always great. I think those were the big key factors to winning (Tuesday)."

OWA scored four runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Rother, Lusche and Blake Anderson recorded two hits each. Anderson drove in two runs and Luke Wellman and Lusche recorded one RBI each.

Jonathon Hoffart crossed home plate three times with Aidyn Blaser and Lusche scoring twice.

"They had some talented pitchers on their side," Nielsen said. "They threw a lot of cutting balls and our guys did a good job watching for the good ones and making contact when they saw an opening to. We got to keep our eyes open some more. Got too many looking strikeouts, but that's something we can fix in practice."

McKay started his first game of the season Tuesday. He tossed three innings allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits, one walk and five strikeouts.

Schuyler scored two runs in the second with two outs on an RBI double and a passed ball. The Warriors scored their third and final run in the third on a Lakeview error.

In relief, Lusche pitched two hitless innings walking one batter and striking out two Schuyler hitters.

"We threw a lot of strikes. We didn't get flustered," Nielsen said. "We had that one inning where we gave two runs up early, fought back, a lot of hard fighting and kept their heads level and made it through the inning."

The fastball command, Rother said, was the key to the pitchers' success.

"We didn't get complicated," he said. "We kept it simple."

Rother got Lakeview on the board with a two-run triple to right field, scoring Blaser and Hoffart. Two batters later, Lusche recorded an RBI triple of his own with Anderson singling him home to make it 4-0 after one.

Blaser led off the second with a walk, stole third and took third and home on wild pitches to plate the Reds' fifth run of the game. Rother lined a two-run single to right to grow the lead to 7-2. An error capped a four-run frame.

"I just went up there ready to hit, expected strikes and ready to swing," Rother said.

In the fourth, Wellman and Anderson hit RBI singles to make it 10-3. A balk and an error scored Lusche and Anderson for the final runs of the game.

After an error, Lusche struck out one and induced a game-ending 1-6-3 double play.

"The success (Tuesday) was throwing a lot of strikes and not a lot of walks," Rother said. "We cleaned up the errors and got the bats going (Tuesday)."

Rother is Lakeview's best hitter through five games. He's hitting 8-for-12 with five singles, two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

"I'm having a good year at the plate. The team is too," Rother said. "We're putting it together. We just got to clean it up out there."

The Reds improved to 3-2 as they are in the midst of a five-game in five-day stretch. They played at Battle Creek Wednesday before heading to Schuyler for a rematch on Thursday. OWA ends the week Friday versus Oakland-Craig.

Nielsen outlined his key for the team.

"Short-term memory. Don't let those little mistakes get to you," he said. "Keep your head up. Play hard, play strong. Just keep after it."