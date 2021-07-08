Reds hoping relief pitching shows up at area tournament

Sloup will go with Eli Osten on the mound to start Friday and hope that the bats can give him a significant enough lead early to relieve him after four innings, maybe five depending on pitch count.

How the game turns out, the schedule and the county fair schedule will determine who's available the rest of the weekend.

"Landon Ternus is slated to be the starter for Saturday. Then we'll fill in with Krae Lavicky, Brenden Sloup, Joel Thomas," coach Sloup said. "We're going to ask a lot of those guys, who maybe didn't see as many innings during the season, to eat up some innings for us."

After a three-game win streak in the middle of June, the Reds are 2-3 in their last five. OWA was 10-0 last season with a roster that has largely moved up to the Lakeview Seniors team. The 2020 summer didn't include any area or state tournaments. The Reds came out of the loser's bracket two years ago and forced a deciding game but lost to Central City.

"It's going to come down to pitching. I think we've got a shot," coach Sloup said. "We're not afraid to play anyone. We're not afraid to play Pierce or Albion or anyone in the tournament. We're willing to take the field against anyone. I like our chances. If we're hitting and our pitching is decent and we're not giving away free passes, we're one of those teams that can be scary to play."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.