Reds hoping relief pitching shows up at area tournament

Coach Mike Sloup's strategy for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds trip to the Area Tournament starting tomorrow in Albion probably isn't unlike his opposing coaches.
Relief pitching, or, perhaps better put, less experienced pitching by non-starters and those deeper in the bullpen often determines most teams' tournament success.
There are the rare occasions when the lineup produces enough offense to make pitching a non-factor. But for the most part, its pitching depth as the tournament stretches to six or seven days.
Sloup has a plan in mind, but realizes that could be completely useless by the fourth inning on Friday. OWA is the 3 seed for the tournament and plays St. Paul at 5 p.m. on Friday. Whether they win or lose will determine how the rest of the weekend lays out.
There are seven teams in the double elimination format. Plainview plays Wayne at 2:30 while Pierce and O'Neill meet at 7:30. Albion is the top seed and has a bye.
"It's good to have the 3 seed, one of the top seeds. The players have put in a lot of work to get a top seed," Sloup said. "We're behind Pierce and Albion, two teams that we've lost to, but we're willing to take our chances in this tournament and see how it turns out."
Pierce defeated OWA 5-1 on June 9 while Albion won 11-4 just a few days ago on Monday. Saint Paul comes in with a record of 5-12.
Sloup will go with Eli Osten on the mound to start Friday and hope that the bats can give him a significant enough lead early to relieve him after four innings, maybe five depending on pitch count.
How the game turns out, the schedule and the county fair schedule will determine who's available the rest of the weekend.
"Landon Ternus is slated to be the starter for Saturday. Then we'll fill in with Krae Lavicky, Brenden Sloup, Joel Thomas," coach Sloup said. "We're going to ask a lot of those guys, who maybe didn't see as many innings during the season, to eat up some innings for us."
After a three-game win streak in the middle of June, the Reds are 2-3 in their last five. OWA was 10-0 last season with a roster that has largely moved up to the Lakeview Seniors team. The 2020 summer didn't include any area or state tournaments. The Reds came out of the loser's bracket two years ago and forced a deciding game but lost to Central City.
"It's going to come down to pitching. I think we've got a shot," coach Sloup said. "We're not afraid to play anyone. We're not afraid to play Pierce or Albion or anyone in the tournament. We're willing to take the field against anyone. I like our chances. If we're hitting and our pitching is decent and we're not giving away free passes, we're one of those teams that can be scary to play."
