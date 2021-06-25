Reds, Lakeview Seniors earn top seeds for league tournament

Mother Nature stepped in and gave the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds a big assist on Thursday night when rain and thunderstorms canceled a Legion baseball game between Arlington and Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.

A cancellation meant Arlington was unable to secure the win needed to tie OWA for the best record in the South Division of the Ralph Bishop League. OWA and Pender tied for the top spot at 5-1 in the division, and the Reds earned the 1 seed for the upcoming league tournament due to a head-to-head win between the two.

Arlington, 4-1, settled for the 3 seed. Had the game been played, Arlington likely would have defeated winless WPHD and set up a three-way tie that would not have been as beneficial to OWA based on tiebreaker criteria.

Instead, the Reds lucked out and have a bye into the quarterfinals. They'll host the winner of West Point and WPHD on Monday at 8 p.m. The winner of Pender vs Hooper-Scribner and Arlington vs. Tekamah-Herman plays the first game at 5:30 p.m.

The semifinals are Thursday at 7 p.m. at the location of the highest remaining seed. The winner of the north bracket plays the south for the league tournament title on July 3 at Pierce at 5 p.m.