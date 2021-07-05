Reds pop too much for Arlington

Halvorsen's first-inning triple made it 1-0 when Carson Hoefer singled in the next at-bat. He tripled again to nearly the same part of the ballpark with one down in the fourth and made it 7-0 when Lavicky doubled to left with two down.

Halvorsen is 6 for his last 10 with five runs scored, three RBIs and three triples. That comes out to a slugging percentage of 1.200 and an OPS of 1.800.

Hoefer's RBI single that brought home Halvorsen in the first was followed by Lavicky's hit-by-pitch. Ternus doubled in the next at-bat and brought both home.

Lavicky started another three-run rally in the third when he reached on an error at short, advanced to second on the miscue and stole third. Brenden Sloup singled him in two hitters later and made it 4-0. Blake Anderson's ground out to the left side scored to more for a 6-0 advantage.

Halvorsen's second triple in the fourth had him 90 feet away but with two down. Lavicky's double, a Ternus hit-by-pitch, Sloup hit-by-pitch, Kurt Schneider single and Anderson sac fly to shallow left brought in three more and put the mercy rule into effect.