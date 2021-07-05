Reds pop too much for Hartington

Turner Halvorsen tripled twice, two other members of the lineup smacked doubles and the Owens Wealth Advisors Juinor Reds found their pop again in a 9-0 win over Hartington on Saturday in Pierce for third place in the league tournament.

Two days after the bats came up with five singles in a 10-4 loss to Arlington, half of OWA's eight hits on Saturday were for extra bases. Six members of the lineup had an RBI and Landon Ternus returned to the mound for the first time in weeks and tossed all five innings in what was a 9-0 mercy rule shutout.

Halvorsen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Ternus and Krae Lavicky both had doubles and Ternus drove in two. On the mound he gave up just one hit, walked four and struck out 11.

OWA was back on the diamond Monday against Albion. After a seeding meeting on Tuesday the Reds will find out where they land in the field of five other teams for the area tournament that begins on Friday in Albion.

