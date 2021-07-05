Reds pop too much for Hartington

Turner Halvorsen tripled twice, two other members of the lineup smacked doubles and the Owens Wealth Advisors Juinor Reds found their pop again in a 9-0 win over Hartington on Saturday in Pierce for third place in the league tournament.
Two days after the bats came up with five singles in a 10-4 loss to Arlington, half of OWA's eight hits on Saturday were for extra bases. Six members of the lineup had an RBI and Landon Ternus returned to the mound for the first time in weeks and tossed all five innings in what was a 9-0 mercy rule shutout.
Halvorsen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Ternus and Krae Lavicky both had doubles and Ternus drove in two. On the mound he gave up just one hit, walked four and struck out 11.
OWA was back on the diamond Monday against Albion. After a seeding meeting on Tuesday the Reds will find out where they land in the field of five other teams for the area tournament that begins on Friday in Albion.
"It was good to get back on the winning side. Our bats were a little silent in the semifinals, but we came out and started hitting well, and it started with Turner," coach Mike Sloup said. "He's really coming around this last half of the season and hitting real well lately; that just followed throughout the lineup."
Halvorsen's first-inning triple made it 1-0 when Carson Hoefer singled in the next at-bat. He tripled again to nearly the same part of the ballpark with one down in the fourth and made it 7-0 when Lavicky doubled to left with two down.
Halvorsen is 6 for his last 10 with five runs scored, three RBIs and three triples. That comes out to a slugging percentage of 1.200 and an OPS of 1.800.
Hoefer's RBI single that brought home Halvorsen in the first was followed by Lavicky's hit-by-pitch. Ternus doubled in the next at-bat and brought both home.
Lavicky started another three-run rally in the third when he reached on an error at short, advanced to second on the miscue and stole third. Brenden Sloup singled him in two hitters later and made it 4-0. Blake Anderson's ground out to the left side scored to more for a 6-0 advantage.
Halvorsen's second triple in the fourth had him 90 feet away but with two down. Lavicky's double, a Ternus hit-by-pitch, Sloup hit-by-pitch, Kurt Schneider single and Anderson sac fly to shallow left brought in three more and put the mercy rule into effect.
"Part of it was, as soon as we hit it, we were being aggressive on the base paths," coach Sloup said. "We're finding a way to stretch a single into a double or a double into a triple. The kids are really coming around in terms of being aggressive, when they can, after they hit the ball."
Ternus hadn't started since he went four innings and struck out 10 June 14 against Tekamah-Herman. A trip to the AAU Scholastic Wrestling Duals in Florida then the Lakeview wrestling team trip to Crete and Bluestem State Recreation Area kept him off the mound in the days in between.
Regardless, there was little rust. He walked a hitter in the first and the second but then didn't give up a hit until the third. Only one Hartington hitter advanced as far as third. Ternus needed just 76 pitches to record 15 outs. He struck out eight swinging and three looking.
"He came the night before and did a little bullpen session just to see where he was at. He was ready to go," coach Sloup said. "He was on top of it. It was good to see him come back healthy and strong enough to find the zone right away."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.