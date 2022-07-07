Reds prepared and ready to make noise in Area Tournament

The Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds, after a near two-week layoff, will begin postseason play Friday in the Area Tournament.

The Reds, who last played on June 27 against Arlington in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament quarterfinals, concluded the season 9-7 and enter the Area Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

"We've had a whole season of preparation and now it's just pretty much a haze in the barn and we got to go out and play. Hopefully, we're going to be playing our best ball starting this Friday and go from there," Owens head coach Mike Sloup said. "I'm confident that our team is going to do well. Kind of excited to see what our team can do here. We'll be the No. 4 seed going into this tournament, but I think we're going to make a lot of noise."

Lakeview started the season fast out of the gates with a 4-1 start. Its record evened at 5-5, but OWA enters the postseason with wins in four of its last six games. Sloup said you hope to be playing your best baseball down the stretch.

"You start and you want to be playing your best as you can towards the end there. It's about repetitions. It's about playing ball and doing these types of things," he said. "Yeah, we had a bit of a layoff here over the last week and stuff like that, but that's why we're going to have these practices. Hopefully to get everyone excited and ready to go and hope we can pick up where we were playing some fairly good ball and I think we will do that."

The Reds offense has been largely consistent this season, averaging 7.7 runs per game. They scored at least 10 runs in seven games this season.

"I think we're hitting our stride. We kind of figured out where we want to be in our lineup, how we're going to place kids in our lineup," Sloup said. "All the way throughout the lineup, we're pretty comfortable with where we're at with that. Those other kids, as soon as they get an opportunity, I know they're going to give their best opportunity for it."

Leading OWA at the top of the lineup is Caden Kapels and Blake Anderson. Kapels hit a .485 batting average this season with four doubles, 13 runs scored and seven RBIs. Anderson batted .389 with two doubles, 14 runs scored and eight RBIs.

Anderson and Kapels said they like the trajectory of the team's offense heading into Friday.

"If we keep getting bat on ball, I think we'll be pretty good," Anderson said. "I think it's been picking up."

"If we put the ball in play, that's all we got to do," Kapels said. "The balls will find the gap eventually."

On the mounds, Lakeview will rely on pitchers Caleb Cameron and Caleb Sloup. Cameron pitched in seven games this season, starting six times. He threw two complete games, on June 1 against Hooper-Scribner and on June 25 versus Oakland-Craig. He also tossed six innings on June 21 against Arlington. Sloup started four games for the Reds.

"I knew they were going to be good pitchers. They just hadn't knocked off the cobwebs and get back to pitching. They're playing all the sports and stuff like that, but when they get on the mound, they know they have a job to do and they do it well and they focus in," Sloup said. "They're competitive. They want to go compete and do their best on the mound and help out the team the best they can."

Lakeview will have the advantage of playing on its homefield. Pawnee Park will host the Area Tournament and the Reds will play all their games at night with no traveling necessary.

"It's the friendly confines. You like playing at home. We'll be able to have our fans there," Sloup said. "It's easy for our fans and our parents and those families to come here and watch our kids play. Hopefully a few more games here at Pawnee Park."

Anderson said he's excited to play at home, with just a short drive to the park and to be able to sleep in his own bed. Kapels echoed that sentiment.

"Compared to last year, we had to drive to Fremont every day," he said. "It's a huge advantage just to play at home."

The Area B-4 Tournament includes Aurora, Central City, Seward, St. Paul, Sutton and York. Lakeview didn't play any of these teams during the regular season. For the Reds to have success, Sloup said it'll take being good in all facets of the game.

"Biggest thing is we got to pitch well. We can't give up any free bases. We got to play some pretty good defense. That's the big thing. We want to try to limit as many errors as we can, but baseball is a game that mistakes happen. What we do after those happen, the next play is going to make a big difference. How do we respond when some thing goes against us," Sloup said. "We want to have contagious hitting. We want to be able to do that. We're not expecting someone to hit a big blast for us or anything like that, but up and down the lineup, we get people on base and we'll do a lot of good stuff."

The Reds will face No. 5 St. Paul at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will play No. 1 Sutton on Saturday. The loser will head to loser's bracket for an elimination Saturday.

Anderson said they need to minimize errors and then string a couple of hits.

"Timely hits is a big thing for us," Kapels said. "If we can figure out how to get hits after hits after hits, just keep it rolling during the tournament, we'll be fine."