Reds rack up 16 runs in win at WPHD

Halvorsen walked two hitters in the home half of the first, and both scored, but a two-base error at third and a passed ball didn't charge either to his ledger. After a walk, the error and another walk, Halvorsen set down the next three on two strikeouts sandwiched around a sac fly to right.

He gave up just one more hit the rest of the way on a two-out double in the second. Halvorsen walked the leadoff hitter in the third then set down the next six in a row before an error at short in the fifth.

"He stepped up like the athlete and the competitor that he is," coach Sloup said. "He came back and threw a great game. He found his spots in the first, second inning and kind of cruised from there. It was great to see him get that confidence and do what we know he can do."

Lavicky scored on a passed ball in the second and Ternus touched home on a steal for a 7-0 lead. Halvorsen's grounder with Kurt Schneider at third made it 8-0 in the third. The next three walked ahead of Sloup's fly ball to center that was misplayed and brought in three more OWA runs.

The Reds put the mercy rule into effect in the fourth on five hits, a walk and four runs. Halvorsen drove in one with a double, Logan Salak did the same, Lavicky picked up his second RBI on a single to right center, a run came in on an error and another scored on a passed ball.