Reds rack up 16 runs in win at WPHD

On the mound and at the plate, the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds earned some redemption Tuesday night at Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
The Reds struggled to hit consistently and left a boatload of runners on base last week in three games to start the season. Although OWA won two of those and hit .291 as a team, the Reds also left 25 runners stranded on base.
In the win over Yutan on Friday, pitcher Turner Halvorsen gave up seven two-out runs and allowed the visitors to tie it.
Halvorsen was back on the mound, and his teammates at the plate were much more effective Tuesday in a 16-2 mercy-rule road win. The Reds left just five runners on base while coming through with six hits with runners in scoring position. Halvorsen threw all five innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out six, walking three and giving up just one hit.
"We put up five in the first inning and had a little lull but then had a point where we had six base hits in a row," coach Mike Sloup said. "It was great team, systematic hitting. There was nothing more than a double, but it was good to see the guys hit that way and work together to put some runs on the board.
"Turner's performance was huge. He needed to have a game like he did last night."
Halvorsen was staked to a 5-0 cushion before he threw his first pitch when the bats came through with five runs on four hits and three walks in the first. Krae Lavicky doubled in one, Landon Ternus scored on a passed ball with the bags full, Brenden Sloup singled in another, Blake Anderson's RBI groundout made it 4-0 and an error at third pushed Sloup across for a 5-0 advantage.
Halvorsen walked two hitters in the home half of the first, and both scored, but a two-base error at third and a passed ball didn't charge either to his ledger. After a walk, the error and another walk, Halvorsen set down the next three on two strikeouts sandwiched around a sac fly to right.
He gave up just one more hit the rest of the way on a two-out double in the second. Halvorsen walked the leadoff hitter in the third then set down the next six in a row before an error at short in the fifth.
"He stepped up like the athlete and the competitor that he is," coach Sloup said. "He came back and threw a great game. He found his spots in the first, second inning and kind of cruised from there. It was great to see him get that confidence and do what we know he can do."
Lavicky scored on a passed ball in the second and Ternus touched home on a steal for a 7-0 lead. Halvorsen's grounder with Kurt Schneider at third made it 8-0 in the third. The next three walked ahead of Sloup's fly ball to center that was misplayed and brought in three more OWA runs.
The Reds put the mercy rule into effect in the fourth on five hits, a walk and four runs. Halvorsen drove in one with a double, Logan Salak did the same, Lavicky picked up his second RBI on a single to right center, a run came in on an error and another scored on a passed ball.
OWA was back on the road Wednesday at Hooper-Scribner. Check online and in a future issue for scores and results.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds (3-1).................5-2-4-5-0-0 -- 16-8-2
Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge....................................2-0-0-0-0-0 -- 2-1-4
Win: Turner Halvorsen 5IP, H, 2R, 0ER, 3BB, 6K. 1B: Logan Salak, Krae Lavicky, Brenden Sloup, Carson Hoefer 2. 2B: Halvorsen, Salak, Lavicky. RBI: Halvorsen 2, Salak, Lavicky 2, Landon Ternus, Sloup 4, Anderson, Kurt Schneider. R: Halvorsen, Salak 3, Ternus 3, Sloup, Jonathan Fernandez, Schneider, Hoefer, Zandyr Kohl, Braxton Borer 4. BB: Halvorsen 2, Salak, Lavicky 2, Ternus 3, Sloup, Anderson, Fernandez, Joel Thomas. SB: Salak, Ternus 3, Fernandez, Schneider 2, Hoefer, Borer 4.