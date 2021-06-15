Reds roll over Tekamah-Herman

Whatever frustration the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds may have had hanging around from the weekend were smashed to bits Monday night in a 24-run, 21-hit performance that snapped a four-game losing skid.
OWA defeated Tekamah-Herman 24-1 in five innings on a night in which five Reds had multiple hits and runs batted in. Aquinas Catholic catcher Krae Lavicky led the way with a 3 for 3 night that included five runs scored and four RBIs. Lavicky had two doubles, a single and was hit by a pitch twice.
Brenden Sloup was 2 for 3 with five driven in, one scored, a single and a double.
Lavicky was missing over the weekend at a tournament in Pierce due to a bum ankle. A handful of others were also out of the lineup, forcing coach Mike Sloup to put together an experimental lineup and try new arms on the mound.
But while the team understood the challenges of the situation, that doesn't mean OWA was content to drop three games in two days. The Reds definitely came to the ballpark Monday intent to relieve some pent up disappointment.
"We got better because we built some depth. It just didn't show that on the scoreboard," Sloup said of the weekend. "We don't like losing, but we like the way the kids came back, responded and learned from this weekend."
OWA plated two in the first, nine in the third and 13 in the fourth. The Reds sent the entire order up twice in the fourth and piled up 11 hits; the first 10 OWA hitters reached before Tekamah-Herman recorded an out.
Fourteen members of the roster had at least one plate appearance; all but two had a hit; all but four drove in a run.
The Reds tortured Tekamah-Herman with 18 singles and just two extra-base hits. OWA needed just three walks during the onslaught and stole six bases. Tekamah-Herman pitchers also hit six OWA batters.
"It was good for our kids to get back into the groove of things, get back and get back to hitting," Sloup said. "We talked about it after the weekend, coming back with a new approach, coming with an attitude that we're ready to play and come back with the kind of aggressiveness we know we can play with."
Landon Ternus tossed four of the five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, two walks and 10 strikeouts. He faced 17 batters, threw 65 pitches and made 38 of them strikes. Lavicky followed for the final three outs and gave up a hit while striking out one in 12 pitches.
The only Tekamah-Herman run came when Ternus hit the first batter he faced then saw that runner come home on an error. Tekamah-Herman's Connor Guill took first on the hit-by-pitch, stole second and stole third. A bad throw to third sent him home.
Ternus hit two more batters and gave up a leadoff single in the third.
"They wanted to prove that they were better than what the weekend showed," Sloup said. "It showed up on the offensive side tonight."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
OWA Reds 24, Tekamah Herman 1
Tekamah-Herman......................................................1-0-0-0-0 -- 1-2-3
OWA Junior Reds..................................................2-0-9-13-X -- 24-21-2
Win: Landon Ternus, 4IP, H, R, 0ER, 2BB, 10K. 2B: Brenden Sloup, Krae Lavicky, Logan Salak. RBI: Turner Halvorsen 2, Brenden Sloup 5, Ternus 2, Zandyr Kohl, Joel Thomas 2, Blake Anderson 2, Cadyn VanBuskirk 2, Carson Hoefer 2, Braxton Borer, Krae Lavicky 4. SB: Halvorsen, Ternus, Anderson, VanBuskirk, Lavicky 2.