Reds roll over Tekamah-Herman

Whatever frustration the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds may have had hanging around from the weekend were smashed to bits Monday night in a 24-run, 21-hit performance that snapped a four-game losing skid.

OWA defeated Tekamah-Herman 24-1 in five innings on a night in which five Reds had multiple hits and runs batted in. Aquinas Catholic catcher Krae Lavicky led the way with a 3 for 3 night that included five runs scored and four RBIs. Lavicky had two doubles, a single and was hit by a pitch twice.

Brenden Sloup was 2 for 3 with five driven in, one scored, a single and a double.

Lavicky was missing over the weekend at a tournament in Pierce due to a bum ankle. A handful of others were also out of the lineup, forcing coach Mike Sloup to put together an experimental lineup and try new arms on the mound.

But while the team understood the challenges of the situation, that doesn't mean OWA was content to drop three games in two days. The Reds definitely came to the ballpark Monday intent to relieve some pent up disappointment.

"We got better because we built some depth. It just didn't show that on the scoreboard," Sloup said of the weekend. "We don't like losing, but we like the way the kids came back, responded and learned from this weekend."