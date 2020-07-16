Reds shut out another foe, scoreless streak at 19 innings

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds shut out their third straight opponent on Wednesday in a 9-0 win over Battle Creek and stretched their scoreless innings streak to 19.
The Reds haven't allowed a run since Arlington scored on an error in the sixth inning of a 6-2 win on July 2 and haven't allowed an earned run since the seventh inning of a 9-1 win over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge on June 29.
Considering just earned runs, that would make the streak 25 innings in a row.
Wednesday it was Jordan Kracl tossing the first 2 and 2/3 with one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. Kolby Blaser kept the shutout going with the final 3 and 1/3 innings allowing no hits and striking out five.
OWA scored three runs in each of the first two innings, added one in the third and put the mercy rule into effect with two in the sixth. Blaser was also effective at the plate with a 3 for 4 performance and an RBI. Adam Van Cleave, Eli Osten, Krae Lavicky and Kracl all had multiple hits. Osten and Kracl both drove in two runs.
The Junior Reds are now 8-0 and have four shutouts this season. They're back on the road again Friday at West Point - a team they blanked 6-0 on July 9.
Coach Travis Tessendorf has seen the pitching up close and personal, but not even he was aware of just how long the streak has extended.
"I guess I didn't know all the stats, but I know we've been pitching really well. We've got a talented group, that helps, too," Tessendorf said. "We're playing really good ball right now."
A Blaser single, Osten single and Turner Halverson double pushed three runs across in OWA's first at bat. Adam Van Cleave walked and scored on two errors in the second, Cooper Tessendorf reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Osten's ground out to short and Blaser was aboard on a fielder's choice and scored on an error to make it 6-0.
Brenden Sloup was hit by a pitch in the third and scored on Van Cleave's single past second in the third.
Blaser singled, Osten walked and both came in on Kracl's double in the sixth.
Kracl, because the Reds play again on Friday and may need to be available, was limited to fewer than 45 pitches in his start. He hit the first batter of the game and allowed a one-out single in the first but ended the threat with a pop-out and a strikeout. He pitched around a one-out hit batter in the second with back-to-back strikeouts then set the first two down in the third before a walk brought on Blaser.
Blaser set down the first nine batters he faced before a two-out walk in the sixth. He eliminated that runner with a line out to short.
"Jordan did his typical, overpowering with his fastball and then, as they started to get the timing for his fastball, he went with his knucklecurve, just a pitch that a lot of kids at this level haven't seen. They're just baffled with it," coach Tessendorf said. "Kolby probably throws a little harder, and throws over the top, and threw it right by them and dropped a curveball in there, too."
Lakeview might have put the game away an inning earlier, and plated several more runs, but six base runners were either caught on the base paths, caught stealing or picked off.
Tessendorf would like to see fewer mistakes of that nature, but, all things considered, he'll take aggressive mistakes over silly errors.
"We want to push the envelope, we have the speed to do that, but we can't get carried away and get lackadaisical on the bases," he said. "That's kind of the biggest issue we're trying to fight through right now - staying focused and getting some other kids in the game that deserve to play a little bit, too."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
