Reds shut out another foe, scoreless streak at 19 innings

"I guess I didn't know all the stats, but I know we've been pitching really well. We've got a talented group, that helps, too," Tessendorf said. "We're playing really good ball right now."

A Blaser single, Osten single and Turner Halverson double pushed three runs across in OWA's first at bat. Adam Van Cleave walked and scored on two errors in the second, Cooper Tessendorf reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Osten's ground out to short and Blaser was aboard on a fielder's choice and scored on an error to make it 6-0.

Brenden Sloup was hit by a pitch in the third and scored on Van Cleave's single past second in the third.

Blaser singled, Osten walked and both came in on Kracl's double in the sixth.

Kracl, because the Reds play again on Friday and may need to be available, was limited to fewer than 45 pitches in his start. He hit the first batter of the game and allowed a one-out single in the first but ended the threat with a pop-out and a strikeout. He pitched around a one-out hit batter in the second with back-to-back strikeouts then set the first two down in the third before a walk brought on Blaser.

Blaser set down the first nine batters he faced before a two-out walk in the sixth. He eliminated that runner with a line out to short.