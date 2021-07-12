Reds still alive in area tournament

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds needed to keep winning in order to keep the season alive when the Area B5 Junior Tournament resumed on Monday night in Albion.

OWA was relegated to the losers' bracket after a 5-1 loss to Pierce on Saturday. The Reds started the weekend with a 9-3 win over St. Paul on Friday, made several mistakes in the loss Saturday and then remained alive thanks to an 8-0 win Sunday over Plainview.

OWA played Albion on Monday evening while Pierce and Wayne went head-to-head on the other side of the bracket. With a win, OWA will play the winner of that game for the right to face Albion again in a winner-take-all contest on Tuesday. A loss ends the season and sets up a scenario where Albion would have to suffer two losses to be eliminated.

Turner Halvorsen went 5 for 10 combined in the three games with two RBIs, five runs and two doubles. Eli Osten and Krae Lavicky pitched the Reds to their two wins.

As OWA prepared to take the diamond again on Monday, every option was on the table. Be sure to check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Wednesday's edition for scores and results.