Reds still alive in area tournament

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds needed to keep winning in order to keep the season alive when the Area B5 Junior Tournament resumed on Monday night in Albion.
OWA was relegated to the losers' bracket after a 5-1 loss to Pierce on Saturday. The Reds started the weekend with a 9-3 win over St. Paul on Friday, made several mistakes in the loss Saturday and then remained alive thanks to an 8-0 win Sunday over Plainview.
OWA played Albion on Monday evening while Pierce and Wayne went head-to-head on the other side of the bracket. With a win, OWA will play the winner of that game for the right to face Albion again in a winner-take-all contest on Tuesday. A loss ends the season and sets up a scenario where Albion would have to suffer two losses to be eliminated.
Turner Halvorsen went 5 for 10 combined in the three games with two RBIs, five runs and two doubles. Eli Osten and Krae Lavicky pitched the Reds to their two wins.
As OWA prepared to take the diamond again on Monday, every option was on the table. Be sure to check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Wednesday's edition for scores and results.
"We're going to put Eli Osten back on the mound and see what we can get there. From there, our pitching becomes Johnny Allstaff; anybody and everybody who can throw a strike will probably get a chance to do that for us," coach Mike Sloup said. "We'll go with Eli as much as we can, hope for the best and try to win and advance; that's the name of the game right now."
OWA Junior Reds 8, Plainview 0: OWA avoided elimination on Sunday thanks to the combination of Eli Osten, Krae Lavicky and Turner Halvorsen stranding eight runners and pitching out of several jams. That, plus an offense that exploded for five of the game's eight runs in the third, moved the Reds to Monday and another elimination game.
Osten tossed the first 1 and 1/3, stranded an error and a single in the first then gave way to Lavicky after a one-out walk in the second. A hit batter and another walk loaded it but he avoided any damage with a strikeout and a grounder to third.
Lavicky hit the first batter in the third inning and walked another with two down but kept the shutout alive with a strikeout. He gave way to Halvorsen in the fourth following a leadoff walk.
Halvorsen struck out the next hitter, recorded the second out on a pop fly then caught the runner stealing to end the inning. A leadoff walk then a single to start the fifth were both eliminated on the base paths. Plainview made it three hits in a row to start the frame but the outs on the bases plus a fly ball to left ended the game.
OWA had just one hit through the first two innings before busting through with five runs on seven straight hits in the third. Zandyr Kohl, Halvorsen, Osten and Brenden Sloup each had RBI hits. The Reds also had three stolen bases in the inning and sent each member of the lineup to the plate.
Osten's was the biggest blast of the frame - a double to left scoring Halvorsen and Lavicky for a 4-0 lead.
Kurt Schnedier, who started the rally in the third with a leadoff base hit, started another in the fourth on a walk. He scored on Halvorsen's single to right, Owen Bargen singled in the next at bat, Lavicky grounded out but pushed Halvorsen across, and Osten reached on an error that brought in the final run.
Pierce 5, OWA Junior Reds 1: Pierce used the same pitching strategy the day before, limiting OWA to just five hits with three arms. But those five hits were still more than Pierce could manage. Three error walks, hit batters and wild pitches made the difference during a game in which Pierce reached base on a hit just twice.
An error at short with the bases loaded and one down made it 1-0 in the third. A wild pitch in the next at-bat put Pierce up 2-0.
A leadoff error in the fifth came around to score and make it 3-0 on a bases-loaded walk. A ground out to short and another walk with the bases-loaded scored two more.
OWA left seven on base, perhaps none more crucially so than in the third and the fourth. With the game scoreless and two on following a one-out walk in the third, a pop-up to first then a dribbler to the mound ended the opportunity.
Lavicky walked to lead off the fourth, Landon Ternus singled and Brenden Sloup was hit by a pitch. Lavicky was cut down at home on a missed sign. A strikeout and a grounder to short ended the chance.
A one-out single and a walk in the next at-bat were left on base in the fifth. OWA finally broke through in the sixth trailing 5-0 on Ternus' leadoff double then two passed balls.
"The games we dropped during the season, and on Saturday, it was giving free passes, walks, hitting a batter and some untimely errors," coach Sloup said. "We definitely gave those opportunities away. ...We've got to play cleaner ball."
OWA Junior Reds 9, St. Paul 3: The Reds used early offense to start the tournament on Friday that helped to preserve pitching arms for the rest of the weekend.
OWA led 3-0 after the first behind six hits, three stolen bases, an error and a wild pitch. Halvorsen doubled and scored on the error. Lavicky singled and scored on a wild pitch. Osten singled and scored on Schneider's two-out single past short.
Halvorsen doubled again to start the second and scored on an error at first.
Kohl reached on a two-out error in the third, stole second and increased the lead to 5-0 on Logan Salak's RBI single.
St. Paul threatened to work its way back into the contest in the fifth after two errors, a single and a wild pitch scored three turns. But after Lavicky stranded two St. Paul runners the next inning, OWA put it away in the home half of the sixth on five hits, an error and four runs. Lavicky, Sloup, Ternus and Kohl each had RBIs.
Osten tossed the first four innings, didn't allow a hit and left with five strikeouts. Lavicky finished the final three with just one hit, three unearned runs and a strikeout.
"We wanted to come out Friday, get out on them early, and we did. We should have put a few more runs out there, would have been nice to see the offense clicking on all cylinders, but that's a great start," coach Sloup said. "We had a little bump in the road Saturday then we came back after it again on Sunday."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.