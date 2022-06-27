Reds strike early and often in win over Oakland-Craig

Behind a six-run first inning, the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds defeated Oakland-Craig 11-2 in Saturday's Ralph Bishop League Tournament opener.

The Reds batted around in the first with six runs on four hits and three walks and never looked back. They scored two in the second and three in the third to build the healthy advantage for starting pitcher Caleb Cameron.

Lakeview opened with back-to-back singles by Caden Kapels and Jonathon Hoffart. Kurt Schneider, Cameron and Olmer walked consecutively to make it 4-0. Trevor Sloup and Greyson Vogt hit RBI singles to make it 6-0.

"We came out ready to fire. Top of the inning, we started off with a couple of base hits and we had some nice, consecutive hits there," OWA head coach Mike Sloup said. "That kind of worked on their pitcher, which then we were able to draw a few walks and kept it on them."

Sloup said when batting first, OWA hitters want to set the tone with a crooked number right away and keep that momentum through the game.

"Once that happens, if we get to that point, there can't be any letdown. We got to have the foot on the gas pedal the whole game and stay after them. We did that for the most part," Sloup said. "We scored a couple runs in the second and a couple runs in the third, but then after that our offense quieted down. We don't want to be lackadaisical after we get a good start."

Hoffart and Schneider each scored a run in the second to grow the lead to 8-0. Hoffart, the left fielder, stole home on a double steal while Schneider came in later on a passed ball.

In the third, OWA mounted a two-out rally with singles by Vogt and Kapels and a free pass by Hoffart. Schneider laced a two-run single to left to make it 10-1. Cameron drove in the final Lakeview run with a single to center in the ensuing at-bat.

Hoffart reached base safely in all four plate appearances. He ended the game with two singles, a walk and three runs scored.

"That kid (Hoffart) has become a great player. He's about as steady as a player we've got right now. He's doing well at the plate. He's working himself into a starting position in the outfield. We used him sparingly pitchingwise too, but he's just one of those players that you've got to have in your lineup any time you can get them," Sloup said. "He's got a great approach at the plate and on the defensive side, he's willing to work hard and do whatever he can to do what he can for the team. He's worked his way up in the lineup too, where's he providing great hits."

Sloup said Schneider was someone the team was going to rely on for his experience in the lineup from a year ago. On Saturday, he reached base three times with two singles, one walk, two RBIs and two runs.

"He works the count. He works pitches very well," Sloup said. "It's not very often that he doesn't have less than four pitches per at-bat and then he finds a way to put the ball in play. He does a great job for us."

Cameron threw another complete game, tossing five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He walked just one and struck out four Oakland-Craig hitters.

"He had another great outing," Sloup said. "Kind of what you expect from Caleb. Sometimes you worry how long is it going to go day-in and day-out, but he comes back and he's ready to pitch every time that he gets the ball in his hand. It's nice to have Caleb stay consistent with his pitching."

Owens entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and was the only lower seed in the Juniors tournament to win. The Reds played again Monday in the quarterfinals against the top seed Arlington. With a win, OWA will play in Thursday's semifinal at the winner of Pender-West Point.

