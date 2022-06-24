Reds' three-game winning streak snapped at West Point

West Point plated six runs in the third and two in the fourth to complete a 9-7 comeback win Thursday against the Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Junior Reds.

Reds starter Caleb Sloup didn't allow a hit until West Point's two-out rally in the third that sent 11 to the plate. West Point hit three straight singles. A hit by pitch and an error cut the OWA lead to 6-3.

West Point's Gavin Kreikemeier cleared the bases with a triple to right center to tie the game. He scored on an RBI single to make it 7-6 West Point.

Lakeview tied the game in the next half inning on an RBI single by Blake Anderson. West Point's Logan Rolf hit a two-run single in the fourth to put the team ahead for good.

The Reds had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Kurt Schneider and Sam Olmer struck out to end the game.

"We started out really well and then in the third inning, they put up six on us and you can just see the fatigue set in a little bit. They had some timely hits and they hit the ball well during that time," OWA head coach Mike Sloup said. "We had about three or four chances to get out of that inning and we just couldn't get that done. I was really happy with the way our guys still fought. Fought being tired, fought being worn out and battled to the end there."

Olmer opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first. He ended the game with two singles, two runs batted in and one run scored. Caden Kapels and Anderson recorded two hits each. In addition to an RBI, Anderson scored twice. Schneider also crossed home plate two times.

Caleb and Trevor Sloup drove in one run each in the third. Caleb hit an RBI ground out and Trevor singled to make it 6-1.

During their 3-1 week, the Reds scored a total of 36 runs.

"We're still swinging a pretty decent bat right now. We got some great hits out of some guys (last night). We were getting some consecutive hits, especially early on," Sloup said. "We came out with a bang, so that was good to see that. We're being aggressive at the plate. I loved the way that our guys tried to stay aggressive with it, both at the plate and on the base paths."

On the mound, Caleb threw 2 and 2/3 innings allowing seven runs on five hits. Just two of those runs were earned as he walked two and struck out five batters. Taylor Cooney pitched the rest of the game allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

"Caleb (Sloup) pitched really well. He was cruising doing really, really well and then just got into that inning. The pitch count was starting to run up, but he still was pitching well," Sloup said. "We just couldn't get out of that inning. I was very pleased with the way he pitched. He mixed it up well between fastball and his off speed. They didn't really have much answer for him early on."

Lakeview enters the Ralph Bishop League Tournament with an 8-6 record. The Reds are the No. 5 seed in the South Division and will face No. 4 Oakland-Craig in the first round at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pender. It'll be the team's fifth game in six days.

"They're a resilient bunch. We talked about before the game, we don't only have to be physically tough, but we got to be mentally tough. We got to fight the times that, yes, we know our bodies are tired, but we got to still battle. For the most part, they did that," Sloup said. "Our players did a great job of being both physically and mentally tough in (Thursday's) game. That's going to prove the point (tomorrow). First game in our league tournament. Yeah, we get a day's rest, but we're still going to have to be pretty tough to battle through that."

On June 8, the two squads squared off and Oakland-Craig won 6-5. Lakeview led 3-1 before Oakland-Craig came back with a run in the fifth and four in the sixth to win. The winner of Saturday's game will face the top seed Arlington Monday night.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him at sports@columbustelegram.com.

