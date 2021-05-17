'Resilient Beatrice outlasts Ralston

“You just get that feeling in your stomach.”

Sophomore Tucker Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, following with a run-scoring bloop single to shallow left-center for an insurance run that would prove to be critical.

Senior right-handers Zane Hoffman and Will Reimer combined to limit the Rams to six hits. Reimer pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed only two hits.

It was the first time he had pitched in a game in a month after he suffered a concussion after being involved in a car accident. Hoffman was in the car with Reimer, and he, too, had to miss time because of concussion protocol.

“He’s (Hoffman) more of a changeup, curveball ball (pitcher) and these guys (Ralston) seen (Drew) Christo the other day throwing in the low 90s, so I thought I’d throw a changeup, curveball guy at them to keep off balance the first few innings,” Belding said. “Hoff did a great job. He did everything I could ask him to do.”

After giving up a run in the first inning, Garrett White was dialed in for the Rams. The junior left-hander struck out seven and walked only two in 7 1/3 innings. He retired 13 of 15 Orangemen at one point.

Ralston (21-8) will play Central City/Fullerton/Centura in a 4 p.m. elimination game Tuesday at Werner Park.