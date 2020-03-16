Ricketts' press conference spells potential doom to spring sports season

The Nebraska State Activities Association announced Monday morning that the high school spring sports season had been, essentially, postponed.
That all seemed a moot point later in the day when Governor Pete Ricketts, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, was limiting public events and gatherings to 10 people or fewer statewide.
How exactly that will affect whether or not the spring season continues to be postponed, or held at all, remains to be seen.
As of late Monday night, the NSAA had advised its member schools that practices would be suspended two weeks until Monday, March 30. Competitions were suspended to Thursday, April 2. No other decisions had been announced or made for beyond that two-week moratorium.
That would give athletes and coaches almost the same preparation time as is allowed in the regular spring sports calendar.
Practices and training were allowed to begin on March 2 with the first competitions scheduled for this Thursday.
"As long as the season is just moved back, we are OK with it," Scotus girls soccer coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We understand the severity of the situation and the importance to do what we can in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.
"The girls have worked so hard these last two weeks and have given so much already to be able to step on any field to play. In a way, this will make them appreciate their team and the ability to play if or when we get that chance. We just hope our seniors will be able to play their last game as a Shamrock on the pitch.
If it's as simple as two weeks without practice and competitions, that would be similar to many springs in the state when lingering winter weather postpones most activities.
The Shamrock Invite was postponed last year because the fields at Wilderness Park were still covered with snow. However, the way the calendar worked out, the season began a little earlier. The Discoverers played their first games on March 21 following the cancellation of the invite. Scotus and Lakeview met head-to-head in the season opener on March 19.
The first CHS baseball game was on March 22. Tennis and golf began around the same time.
"We're just going to take it week by week and cross our fingers that we're going to have some kind of spring sports season," Lakeview track coach TJ Nielsen said. "Right now, things aren't looking great for that."
Nielsen and Brezenski both gave their student-athletes workouts and practice plans, of sorts, to follow with the time off. But of course, nothing can replace actual training as a group.
"Your field events and some of the hurdles and jumping, they're going to be the ones that are hurt the most. Obviously, those are the ones that are more technique-based," Nielsen said. "I think your sprints will be OK because they don't need as much conditioning, but distance runners will be a concern around the state.
"We'll just do what we can do, and take it week by week. If we do get a chance to compete, we'll do so with great effort."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.