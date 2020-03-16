Ricketts' press conference spells potential doom to spring sports season

The Nebraska State Activities Association announced Monday morning that the high school spring sports season had been, essentially, postponed.

That all seemed a moot point later in the day when Governor Pete Ricketts, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, was limiting public events and gatherings to 10 people or fewer statewide.

How exactly that will affect whether or not the spring season continues to be postponed, or held at all, remains to be seen.

As of late Monday night, the NSAA had advised its member schools that practices would be suspended two weeks until Monday, March 30. Competitions were suspended to Thursday, April 2. No other decisions had been announced or made for beyond that two-week moratorium.

That would give athletes and coaches almost the same preparation time as is allowed in the regular spring sports calendar.

Practices and training were allowed to begin on March 2 with the first competitions scheduled for this Thursday.

"As long as the season is just moved back, we are OK with it," Scotus girls soccer coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We understand the severity of the situation and the importance to do what we can in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

