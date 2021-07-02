Rivera dazzles in opener but Cornerstone settles for split with Gretna

Cornerstone Insurance Group left-hander Jurisky Rivera put Columbus in position for a doubleheader sweep over Gretna but Cornerstone fell in a seven-run hole in game two and settled for a split Thursday night at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
Cornerstone won the opener 4-3 then suffered a 13-6 defeat.
The games were part of Veteran's Appreciation Night that featured a presentation of the colors, flyover and first pitch by Navy veteran and former Legion coach Glenn Loseke. During Cornerstone player introductions, names of relatives who had served in the armed forces were also announced.
Rivera then took the mound and went 6 and 1/3 with one earned run, three walks and a strikeout. Kaden Young, Colin Flyr and Caleb Van Dyke each drove in runs. But in game two, Gretna took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and plated five in the third.
"I think maybe in between games we didn't do a good job of staying focused, and a lot of that is on me," coach Cody Schilling said. "We had some guys that weren't maybe ready to go when it was game time, so to speak. So, maybe we've got to change some things to be ready to go in game two of a doubleheader."
Rivera was coming off his toughest outing of the year five days earlier when he lasted just over three innings while giving up nine earned runs and 13 hits in a loss at Fremont. He responded by making his longest start of the year in terms of both innings and pitches.
His only trouble came in the seventh when two walks and a one-out single came around to score. He was lifted with one down and the bases full ahead 4-0. Conner Rausch came in and walked the next hitter to make it 4-1. An error at short cost Columbus two runs and brought Gretna within one. Rausch struck out the next hitter and ended the jam with a fly out to right field.
"It's the best outing he's had in a while. His last two have been a little lackluster," Schilling said. "Before the game we talked about throwing fastball for strikes and not relying on the breaking ball. He did a great job of that and had his breaking ball working."
Rivera stranded a two-out single in the first, pitched around an error in the second, gave up two hits in the third but saw one erased on the base paths, stranded a one-out double in the fourth, set Gretna down in order in the fifth and worked around a two-out walk in the sixth.
He took the mound in the second with 3-0 cushion behind runs from Evan Bock, Brent Beard and Young. Bock was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Young's RBI double. Beard singled, moved to third on the double and scored on an error. Young advanced to third on the same error after his double and scored on a base hit by Caleb Van Dyke.
Colin Flyr led off the third with a double and later scored on a sac fly by Van Dyke. Columbus left seven others stranded.
Though it was a win, it was also a victory that provided Gretna momentum the way it was finished.
Nearly erasing a 4-0 deficit in the seventh sparked the visitors' bats to two runs in the first inning of game two. They led 7-1 after three then scored four more times in the fourth. Cornerstone avoided the mercy rule thanks to a four-run fifth but never seriously threatened a comeback the way Gretna did in game one.
A leadoff single then a double in the next at-bat scored the first two Gretna runs. Four hits, a hit batter and an error made it 7-0 in the third. Three walks, two hits and an error added four more in the fifth.
Shon Brockhaus walked and scored on an error in the third for the first Columbus run. Tanner Kobza, Ryan Eickhoff, Beard and Flyr had hits in the fourth to keep the game going. Kobza singled and scored on Beard's one-out single, Trey Kobza and Beard scored on Flyr's double. Fly advanced to third on an error during the play and scored on a passed ball.
Ecikhoff drove in a run on a single to center in the sixth.
Split doubleheaders provide an interesting mix of emotions. Teams that win the opener but can't follow up tend to leave frustrated. Those that suffer a loss but respond in the second game feel much better. Both teams went 1-1 but have drastically different reactions.
For Cornerstone, Thursday was about understanding how a doubleheader could play a major role in the success of the season later in the month.
"In the area tournament, if you want to win the tournament, there's a possibility you're going to have to play two games in a day," Schilling said. "I mentioned that to the team afterwards, if you're in that what-if game and have to come back and play, you can't be satisfied with that one win."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.