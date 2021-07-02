Rivera dazzles in opener but Cornerstone settles for split with Gretna

His only trouble came in the seventh when two walks and a one-out single came around to score. He was lifted with one down and the bases full ahead 4-0. Conner Rausch came in and walked the next hitter to make it 4-1. An error at short cost Columbus two runs and brought Gretna within one. Rausch struck out the next hitter and ended the jam with a fly out to right field.

"It's the best outing he's had in a while. His last two have been a little lackluster," Schilling said. "Before the game we talked about throwing fastball for strikes and not relying on the breaking ball. He did a great job of that and had his breaking ball working."

Rivera stranded a two-out single in the first, pitched around an error in the second, gave up two hits in the third but saw one erased on the base paths, stranded a one-out double in the fourth, set Gretna down in order in the fifth and worked around a two-out walk in the sixth.

He took the mound in the second with 3-0 cushion behind runs from Evan Bock, Brent Beard and Young. Bock was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Young's RBI double. Beard singled, moved to third on the double and scored on an error. Young advanced to third on the same error after his double and scored on a base hit by Caleb Van Dyke.