Road win but blowout awaits at home

It's all about perspective, and coach Jimmy Johnson and the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues understand a team is usually never as good or as bad as it seems in any one performance.

That's an important fact for Johnson to get across following Tuesday's 27-2 home loss to Grand Island 5 Points Bank. And, although the Blues are 5-16, they're 3-3 in their last six after starting 2-12 and won the night before 7-6 at Lincoln Northeast.

Wednesday doesn't offer much value in dwelling on a game in which Grand Island scored 11 in the first and piled up 21 hits to go with six Columbus errors. A day earlier, OneUnited fell behind 3-0 then scored the next seven runs.

"Pitching did a good job. Stewie came in during a tough spot and got the save for us. It was a big victory for us. We've had a lot of close games that have gone the other way," Johnson said about Tuesday in Lincoln. "It was nice to get one of those for once."

Patience at the plate provided the spark for the comeback on Tuesday when the lineup drew two walks to go with two hits in the second and cut the lead to 3-2 then drew three more walks to go with four hits and four runs for a 7-2 lead in the fourth.

Northeast answered with one in the bottom half and two more in the fourth but was shutout the rest of the way. OneUnited cut down a leadoff single trying to score in the fifth and earned another out on the base paths later in the inning.

Kudron, pitching in relief, picked off a runner for the first out in the seventh then struck out a hitter and induced a popup for the final out.

Left fielder Zach Nelson went 3 for 4 with a run driven in from the number nine position in the order while Spencer Shotkoski was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Gavin Zoucha doubled in two runs in the third to make it 5-3. Nelson singled in the next at-bat for a 6-3 advantage. Shotkoski singled two hitters later for the final OneUnited run.

Two Blues runs came in on passed balls in the second. Cade Wurdeman's bases-loaded walk in the third tied it 3-3.

Keiton Watchorn picked up the win on four innings of work, four hits, three earned runs, six walks and six strikeouts. Kudron allowed four hits in relief but no runs.

Just as big was catcher Seth Brandl gunned down two runners in the late innings in crucial situations.

With several close calls already this season, Johnson was excited to see his team's resolve get rewarded.

"I thought the effort and the resilience of our team really showed. It's shown other times when we've gotten down and had to claw back," he said. "Down 3-0, we didn't get too down on ourselves. We stayed positive, kept fighting, put a big inning together and hang on at the end."

OneUnited dropped to 5-16 on Wednesday and might have avoided the disastrous 11-run first were it not for errors in the first and third at-bat of the game that allowed a run and kickstarted a monster rally for Grand Island.

Shotkoski had two hits and was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. He and Watchorn both tripled.

The Blues hosted North Platte in a doubleheader on Thursday and are back at home Friday at 5 p.m.

