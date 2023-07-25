HASTINGS - Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors returned to Duncan Field in Hastings Monday for their second elimination game of the Class A National Division State Tournament.

Columbus sent Ryan Eickhoff to the mound against Elkhorn North. Eickhoff, in his second career start at the state tournament, tossed six innings and escaped two crucial jams to keep Cornerstone in the lead.

Offensively, the Seniors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. That proved to be all the offense that was needed as Alex Griffith retired Elkhorn North in order for his second save in as many games to clinch a 3-2 victory.

"It feels great. We're all hyped up," Eickhoff said. "We scored three in the first inning and it just gives you a sense of confidence as a pitcher and rode it from there."

Eickhoff pitched six innings and allowed two runs on nine hits to go with six strikeouts. He stranded eight runners on base.

Elkhorn North opened the third with three consecutive singles to load the bases. They got on the board with their fourth straight single, this one into left field, to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Eickhoff escaped the jam without any more damage with a strikeout, a fly out to center field and a fielder's choice.

"That was huge. They made a big mistake on the fly ball and the kid didn't tag," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "That's a tied ballgame right there if scores on that. We'll take that mental mistake any day if it's not ours."

In his final inning of work, Eickhoff ran into another jam after a hit by pitch and a single put two on with nobody out. A sac bunt and an RBI ground out plated a run and put the tying run on third base with two outs.

On the first pitch to the next batter, Eickhoff induced a fly out to left field to preserve the lead.

"I pitched pretty good. I had my fastball and my slider working," Eickhoff said. "Couldn't really establish a changeup, but fastball and slider were really good (Monday)."

Last year, Eickhoff struggled at the state tournament. He tossed 5 and 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs on 10 hits in a 10-2 season-ending defeat to Millard West.

The veteran returned to Cornerstone for the opportunity to pitch again at state. On Monday, he led them back to the National Division semifinals.

"Last year I gave up like six runs in three innings," Eickhoff said. "It feels good to come back here and get a win."

Cornerstone sprinted out to a 3-0 lead to provide Eickhoff with enough of a cushion for the rest of the game.

Connor Rausch and Bentley Willison singled and both scored on a two-run double over the center fielder from Juri Rivera. An infield RBI single from Wyatt Swanson scored Rivera.

"All of a sudden the pitcher has a chance to relax and doesn't have to fight, scratch all the time. Connor (Rausch) and I have had this back-and-forth where our pitchers have to be perfect because we don't seem to hit the ball or get the ball in play and score runs," Schilling said. "You start off the first inning and put three on the board right away and all of a sudden the pitcher gets a little confidence. He doesn't have to be so fine. He can work a little bit better, work off the plate a little bit more and do the things he wants to do."

Griffith earned his second save in as many days. He threw just eight pitches, inducing a ground out and a fly out on a combined four pitches. He struck out the final hitter swinging on four pitches to seal the win.

"Alex's (Griffith) figured it out. I go back to that first outing against Albion where he had the arm trouble," Schilling said. "He threw six pitches and we had to take him out to where he's at now. I have so much confidence in him now."

For the second straight year, Cornerstone sits one away from the National Division State Tournament final.

They faced Omaha Burke for the second time on Tuesday after suffering an 11-0 defeat on Saturday. A win would send them to Championship Wednesday where they would need to win twice to capture the National Division state title.

"We really got to pick up the bats, score runs," Eickhoff said. "Our pitching will be good, but we really do need to pick up the bats and hit well."