Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors won their fourth straight game on the arm of Ryan Eickhoff on Wednesday.

In his third start of the season, Eickhoff threw a complete game shutout allowing just three hits and walking one Kearney hitter. He struck out four hitters while also hitting 2-for-3 at the plate in a 1-0 win over Kearney.

Eickhoff induced a double play in the first, second and fourth innings as the defense didn't commit any errors on the night. He allowed a single in the second and fourth innings and a double in the sixth.

Through three games, Eickhoff has allowed three earned runs in 16 and 1/3 innings with 20 strikeouts and no walks.

"Ryan (Eickhoff) was in complete control of that game from start to finish. The first batter of the game, first pitch of the game and he hits a guy. I'm like what are we going to get now. From that point on, he was in total control," Cornerstone head coach Cody Schilling said. "He induced ground balls, got pop-outs, got fly balls. We turned three double plays. Every time they thought they were maybe going to get something going, we turned double plays to end the inning.

"He was really masterful. He really did a good job of keeping their hitters off balance and the defense played great behind him."

Grant Zoucha helped drive in the only run of the game as Kearney committed an error fielding a grounder he hit into play. Wyatt Swanson stepped on home plate for the only run of the game.

When Columbus suffered defeats in the first two games of the season, Schilling said the team wasn't doing enough to put the ball in play to challenge the opposing defense to make plays.

That's changed over the last two weeks as Columbus is averaging six runs a game. During that span, they've outscored their opponents 48-15.

"It comes down to the last four starts that we've gotten from our pitchers have just been solid. I'm a firm believer that's where the game starts and ends," Schilling said. "If the pitcher is throwing strikes and getting the outs when they need them, everything else kind of follows suit. Even if you're having an off night or your offense is playing against a pitcher that's fairly dominant, if you're pitching can maintain the same, you're going to be in every game. That's our goal."

Pitching and defense have been key to their recent run of success, Schilling said. Wednesday was the team's fourth shutout win of the season as Eickhoff, Connor Rausch, Swanson, Keiton Watchorn, Quenton Gustafson, Seth Brandl and Juri Rivera have combined to allow just four runs in the last four games.

"Our defense has just been stellar. I can't rave enough about the defense and the pitchers. A few hits here and there and scoring some runs and they kind of feed off each other," Schilling said. "If we're pitching well and our pitchers are letting our defense play, we're going to play with just about anybody. As long as we maintain that attitude, we'll be in good shape."

Cornerstone improved to 7-3 and it played at Grand Island on Thursday.

Junior Blues

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues suffered their fifth straight loss in a 6-1 defeat to Kearney.

Columbus struggled to generate offense. It mustered just one run on five hits with the lone run coming in the seventh inning.

Kearney scored one run in the first and fourth before back-to-back two-run innings to put the game out of reach.

"I think overall we played well. We just a couple times couldn't get the base hit we needed. We hit the ball pretty well," OneUnited head coach Travis McCloud said. "It just seemed like it was one of the games where the other team had 15 guys out there instead of nine. It was just tough. We couldn't find the base hits anywhere."

Zach Nelson was the lone Junior Blue to record two hits. Cade Wurdeman, Bryson Reeder and Kudron all singled once. Kudron singled home Collin Rausch as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

During its five-game losing streak, Columbus is hitting just .241 with only three extra base hits and 10 runs scored.

"We're getting guys on base. We're just not getting the hits we need when we get guys on base," McCloud said. "It seems like teams against us, whether it's no outs or two outs, they seem like they get the base hit to score a run and we've been struggling to get that one base hit that we need every now and then. I think the team is pressing a little bit. They're starting to get a little bit frustrated, but they're doing a good job of battling through."

Matthew Krueger started his second game of the season on Wednesday. He allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks. He struck out two Kearney hitters.

In relief, Rory Gehring allowed two runs, none earned, on three hits in 1 and 2/3 innings. Liermann struck out two hits in a clean 1 and 1/3 innings.

"I thought he (Krueger) pitched really well. Rory (Gehring) pitched pretty good. Damon (Liermann) got a good inning for us. Overall, we've been pitching pretty well," McCloud said. "We've had a couple innings here and there that have been tough, but overall Matthew pitched really, really well. He did kind of what we're looking for. Don't give up too many free bases, attack hitters right away and he did a good job. He worked ahead of a lot hitters. Something to build on for sure."

The Junior Blues enter an important weekend facing potential area tournament opponents in Fremont on Saturday and South Sioux City on Sunday. Both games will take place at Fremont.

"They're both big ones. They count towards our district seeding. Just to end a streak it would be a good one to beat," McCloud said. "Fremont and Sioux City are always good competitors, so it'll be good ones to be able to knock off. We're looking forward to it."