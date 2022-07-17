Ryan Eickhoff's two-hit shutout sends Cornerstone to semifinals

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Ryan Eickhoff delivered the best pitching performance of his career in Sunday's Class A Area 6 Seniors Tournament elimination game against Lincoln North Star at Voss Field in South Sioux City.

Eickhoff threw a complete game two-hit shutout as the Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors defeated North Star 1-0 to advance to Monday's semifinal.

"It was the best he's (Eickhoff) ever thrown. Every pitch was working. He had them mixed up all day long," Columbus head coach Cody Schilling said. "They were off balance. I think they had one really good hit and it was the first batter of the game and then after that he settled in a little bit. He just dug in and he was just tough."

Eickhoff allowed a lead-off double in the first inning, but Cooper Wesslund attempted stretching it into a triple. Right fielder Juri Rivera, who dove short of catching it, got back up and relayed it to shortstop Cody Zrust. He threw the ball to Sawyer Kimberling to nab Wesslund at third base.

Eickhoff took over the game as he faced the minimum through four innings. In the second, a Wyatt Swanson error was erased on a 3-6-3 double play turned by first baseman Nick Zoucha and Zrust. In the fifth inning, Eickhoff pitched around a runner on second base following a Columbus error and wild pitch. He induced a pop out, strikeout and pop out to end the inning.

The only other North Star hit came in the sixth inning on a one-out single by Jake Quevado. He was caught stealing second on the next pitch by Cornerstone catcher Eli Kreikemeier.

"You got to give your hats off to Ryan (Eickhoff) for inducing the ground balls. That's what he did all day," Schilling said. "Pop ups and ground balls and our defense, although we had three errors, our defense was still tough. They never got us down and they never got us in trouble."

That set the table for the seventh inning with the score still tied at 0-0. Rivera drew a walk to start the frame after following behind 0-2. A Kimberling single sent Rivera to third with nobody out. Nick Zoucha drove a ball to center field, scoring Rivera on a sac fly to put Cornerstone ahead 1-0.

Eickhoff induced two ground outs and a strikeout in the bottom half to seal the one-run win. He struck out five hitters, throwing an efficient 70 pitches in his fourth complete game of the season.

"It feels great," Eickhoff said. "We've been battling all year and to finally get here just feels great."

Eickhoff described what was working for him on the mound.

"My changeup was probably the best I've ever thrown," Eickhoff said. "Slider was good too, but the changeup was outstanding."

Columbus' five through seven hitters comprised all of the team's offense. Rivera batted fifth and hit 1 for 2 with a double, walk and run scored. The No. 5 hitter Kimberling was 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Zoucha, batting sixth, hit 1 for 2 with the game-winning RBI sac fly.

"I wasn't trying to do too much with it. Just put a swing on it and do what I can," Zoucha said. "With two on and no outs, I knew that just really any decent contact, sac fly, hard ground ball would get that guy in. I was just really trying to put the bat on the ball."

Cornerstone aimed to repeat the same script of strong pitching and defense and timely hitting in Monday's elimination game against Fremont, the team that eliminated the Seniors in the Area Tournament last year. The winner of Monday's game faces Lincoln Northeast in Tuesday's Area Tournament final.

Lincoln Northeast 10, Cornerstone 5 (Saturday): In Saturday's second round game against Lincoln Northeast, Cornerstone allowed six runs in the final two innings in a 10-5 defeat.

After trailing 3-0, the Seniors responded with four runs in the third to take the lead. Bentley Willison hit a two-run home run to left to get them on the board. Cody Zrust tripled home the tying run and Wyatt Swanson hit the go-ahead RBI single.

Lincoln Northeast tied the game in the fourth on a fielding error, but Cornerstone answered in the ensuing inning on a Zoucha RBI sac fly.

Northeast took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single and an RBI double before tacking on four in the sixth on a solo home run, passed ball, RBI sac fly and fielder's choice.

Zrust and Swanson recorded two-hit games with each scoring once. Grant Anderson hit 1 for 4 with a run scored.

On the mound, Rivera pitched two innings with three unearned runs on two hits. Kimberling threw three innings in relief allowing five runs on six hits.

Cornerstone 6, South Sioux City 1 (Friday): Preston Hastreiter's near-complete game and Rivera's five-RBI game propelled Columbus to the victory in the Area Tournament opener.

The Seniors scored all six runs in the first two innings. Rivera hit a bases-clearing double to put them ahead 3-1. Kimberling brought home Rivera on an RBI double to center. In the second, Rivera grounded a two-run single up the middle to make it 6-1.

Rivera ended the night 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a run scored. Eickhoff hit 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Zoucha hit 2 for 3 with a run scored as Swanson walked three times and Zrust drew two free passes.

After allowing a double and a run in the first, Hastreiter settled in and didn't allow a South Sioux City hit until the fifth. He threw 6 and 2/3 innings allowing one unearned run on four hits. He walked three and struck out nine hitters. Trevor Schumacher recorded the final out of the game.