Sam Kwapnioski blasts three home runs, powers Lakeview to win at state

BROKEN BOW - The start to Sunday's 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Seniors Playoff elimination game for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors was looking eerily similar to Saturday's defeat.

Lakeview struggled to string hits together through three innings against Valparaiso at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow and faced a 1-0 deficit. Sam Kwapnioski ignited the offense with a game-tying solo home run in the fourth inning. He opened the floodgates with a two-run home run in the fifth and capped off a career day with a walk-off grand slam in the sixth, resulting in a 9-1 win for the Seniors to stave off elimination.

"What a day for Sam (Kwapnioski). He's that type of ballplayer. He's our captain," Bank of the Valley head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He's been around. A lot of ballgames over the years. He's a high level player. He's just a natural and pure hitter."

Kwapnioski hit 3 for 4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and three runs on Sunday. After hitting a three-run home run on Saturday, he's batting 5 for 8 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and five runs scored in the state tournament.

"I didn't want to go home today and no one wanted to go home, so we came out and ready to go firing on all cylinders, pitching, everything," Kwapnioski said. "One run. That's good pitching. Everyone executed. It was a great day."

The fourth-inning homer, Kwapnioski said, injected energy into the team.

"When we scored that first run, it was great," Kwapnioski said. "I felt like we started rejuvenating and getting going and kind of getting our rocks out of our shoes."

Valparaiso took the lead in the second on an RBI sac fly by Rylan Stover against Bank of the Valley starter Cooper Tessendorf.

Through three innings against Valparaiso starter Collin Bouc, Platte Center mustered just three baserunners thanks to an Adam Van Cleave walk, a Brenden Sloup single and Krae Lavicky reaching on an error. Kwapnioski's towering long ball to lead off the fourth evened the game at 1-1.

In his final inning of work, Tessendorf stranded a Valparaiso runner at third base after a single and a sac fly. He induced a ground out to second baseman Jordan Kracl to retire the side.

Cooper tossed five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six, including striking out the side in the first. Travis said Cooper wasn't able to really throw his breaking ball because the Valparaiso were hitting the pitch over the infielders, leading to Cooper primarily throwing his fastball.

"He (Cooper) was tough. They run the bases well. They're a well coached team. They took advantage of some of the tendencies," Travis said. "They scouted us a little bit on our pickoffs and stuff like that, but he was able to adjust and throw strikes, stay around the plate and not walk anybody."

In the ensuing half inning, Van Cleave delivered the go-ahead hit for Lakeview in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run to center to make it 3-1. It was the center fielder's first long ball of the season.

"I just know the pitcher was throwing first strike pitches a lot and wanted to get up in the count and I ended up getting a good swing on it," Van Cleave said. "I thought it was going to be too low, but it ended up carrying out."

Van Cleave said he felt the offense was going to start rolling after Kwapnioski's game-tying home run.

"I knew once we started going, the wheels are going to come off for us and we ended up scoring eight more runs after that and I thought it was really fun to show how we can hit the ball," Van Cleave said. "I feel like we should've scored the first two or three innings and we didn't. Being able to explode like that late in the game was really fun to see."

Following a Cooper double, Kwapnioski crushed his second homer in as many innings to make it 5-1. After pitching a scoreless sixth inning, Kwapnioski powered a two-out grand slam for his third straight home run of the game.

The top four hitters in the lineup in Van Cleave, Cooper, Kwapnioski and Kolby Blaser combined for six of the team's eight hits. Brenden Sloup hit 2 for 3 and Krae Lavicky reached base twice.

"Our top four, five guys now are starting to play like our top four, five guys. Cooper and Sam and Kolby and Adam and Eli (Osten) too," Travis said. "That's our nucleus there and those guys have to come out and perform in these types of games and (today) they did. Our top five guys showed up."

Bank of the Valley advanced in the loser's bracket and will face the loser of Hickman-Broken Bow at 3 p.m. Monday. While Tessendorf is ineligible to pitch after throwing 93 pitches Sunday, everyone is available on the mound with Sjuts lined up to get the ball Monday.

"It means a lot to these guys," Kwapnioski said. "We've got all day to sit around and think about what we're going to do (tomorrow). Come out (tomorrow) and give it heck."