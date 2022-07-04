Schumacher's gem leads Cornerstone to win over York

Trevor Schumacher shut down the York batting lineup Friday at Pawnee Park Legion Field. In just his second start of the season, the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors starter allowed one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings.

That enabled the offense to take charge as a four-run third broke the game open leading to a 7-1 win for Cornerstone.

"Everybody pitched in. Everyone did what they needed to do. Trevor (Schumacher) throwing, I've always had him in relief and I wanted to make sure I got him a start before postseason started. He came in, threw strikes, did a good job and that's all I can ask," Seniors head coach Cody Schilling said. "I tell the pitchers, 'we got a really good defense, trust them. Pitch to contact. You don't have to strike everybody out.' You've got to trust the players are going to make plays for you, so throw the ball in the strike zone and make them swing the bat."

York scored its only run in the third. After a walk and error, an RBI ground out tied the game at 1-1. The only hit Schumacher allowed was a two-out single in the fourth. He retired the first seven batters he faced and seven of the last eight. It marked the third win of the season for Schumacher, who credited the defense behind him.

"I was able to throw strikes and believe in them to pick me up. I was able to control my changeup (tonight), which helped," Schumacher said. "It was the definitely the fastball being able to spot it on the outside half of the plate really helped (tonight)."

Offensively, Columbus recorded six hits. Cody Zrust and Sawyer Kimberling recorded two-hit games. Kimberling drove in a team-high two runs and Tadan Bell scored three times.

The Seniors took the lead in the first on a Zrust RBI double to center field, scoring Bell who reached on an error. In the third, Cornerstone reclaimed the lead on back-to-back run-scoring singles. Juri Rivera drove in Bell and Kimberling brought home a pair to make it 4-1. Rivera scored on an error to increase the lead to four runs.

Bell scored on an error and Wyatt Swanson brought home Zrust on a sac fly to make it 7-1 in the fifth. Zrust pitched for the first time this season and threw a scoreless seventh, striking out the side and walking one York hitter.

Zrust was also a steady player in the field, recording four assists. Schilling said Zrust was hard on himself after a tough game Thursday, but the Cornerstone coach always knows he's going to get the best from the shortstop.

"I told him, 'you're going to have days like that. Not every day you're going to be a superstar. You're going to have days where the ball is bouncing funny. You just got to stay here and don't have a lot of ups and downs and it'll take care of itself,'" Schilling said. "He (Zrust) comes out, makes plays, no big deal. He gets on the mound. He's been begging to me throw all year, so he was excited to get out there. I wanted to make sure he got an inning. He did a good job."

The win extended Cornerstone's winning streak to four games. Overall, its record stands at 16-6 heading into the final week of the regular season. Columbus will host Fremont Wednesday in its final home game of the year. The Seniors will end the season Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

"We're riding high," Schumacher said. "As long as we can keep our bats going like this, I trust our defense enough that we can take it."

Schilling said the five-game week was a good test run for what the postseason will present.

"As long as you win, you're going to play every day for at least four, five days. It's good to kind of get that and know you can do that we can play beyond that. You're going to have to play multiple days in a row, so the fact they got the gumption to stick with it," Schilling said. "It was a hot. We played some good teams. We won the week. That's usually the goal. We lost one game and won four. I'll take that every week."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

