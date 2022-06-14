Scotus award winners say everyone was in it together

Grace Mustard, Chance Bailey and Garrett Oakley graduated Scotus Central Catholic having left their mark on the Shamrocks athletic success. Each of the three has a school record that has earned them a spot on the board in the hallway next to the Dowd Activity Center.

Considering all the 'Rocks that have come before and all the trophies in the case across from those record boards, it's no small achievement to have a name listed there among the history. And while that will be a point of pride for however long those marks stand, each of the three had a different idea of ultimate success than athletic achievement.

"I like to think I made this place a fun environment for all my teammates," Mustard said. "That's one of the things I wanted to do when I was an underclassmen was make sure all my underclassmen felt welcomed and that they could grow and have fun."

Mustard was named the Sertoma Student Athlete of the Year, KLIR Prep Club Award winner and Columbus Community Hospital Athlete of the Year. Bailey is a Sertoma Athlete of the Year winner. Oakley was named a KLIR Prep Club Award winner.

Mustard's varsity career in volleyball, basketball and soccer includes the school record mark for the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Bailey set a new standard for soccer assists in a match and assists in a season. Oakley will be listed as the leader in football career receiving yardage and catches.

Their names are now up alongside such Scotus legends as Mike Cielocha, Pat Engelbert, Kristie (Brezenski) Korth, Jeff Herdzina, Grant Lahm, Sami (Richardson) Spenner and Monica Boeding, just to name a few.

"You kind of always hope for it, hope to be up there with the best, but you never expect it," Bailey said.

Mustard's senior season that earned her awards started with the team lead in kills for a volleyball program that made the subdistrict final, the lead in points for a basketball program that reached a district final and two entries for the state track meet including her second straight 100 hurdles medal.

"I'm super grateful. There's a lot of greats that have been through here, so it's an honor," Mustard said.

Bailey had five assists in a game, 19 for the season and recorded 15 goals for a Scotus boys soccer program that made the district final. He helped lead the Shamrocks back to state his junior year for the first time since the 2014-2016 threepeat.

In football, Bailey rushed for 150 yards on 33 carries, caught 20 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to go with 71 total tackles on defense.

"There's a lot (of memories), but not one in particular," he said. "The people, teachers, coaches and just the grind - always doing it together."

Oakley caught 33 passes for 579 yards and eight touchdowns, had 67 combined tackles, six for loss and picked off four passes. Scotus was an unexpected 9-2 in football and made the quarterfinals. The Shamrocks started 8-0 and defeated four ranked opponents.

"I'm definitely honored to be on those record boards. It's something I thought I could do, but at the same time, it's something you've got to work for, especially since the ones I broke came from 1980 and 1981 - breaking a 40-year old record doesn't come easy," Oakley said. "Hard work and my teammates and my coaches at my side definitely helped."

Oakley was a wide receiver for the first three years of his Scotus career before accepting a move to tight end. His presence on the line shored up an otherwise unproven front when the season started and gave quarterback Trenton Cielocha a weapon that was one of the most unique in all of Nebraska.

"With the 'Scotus Way' it can't just be done by one person. You've got to have the leadership. I think our senior class really brought that this year. We pushed each other to be the best and held each other accountable," Oakley said. " ... The 'Scotus Way' is being the best person you can, best athlete you can, best mentor, best leader. We all pushed each other to be the best, and I think our records and all that showed."

The moment fans might remember most about Oakley is the long touchdown catch-and-run he made to tie the game against Aquinas Catholic in Week 3. Oakley caught a third-and-7 pass for a first down then found some magic in his legs as he avoided four tacklers down the sideline and back to the middle of the field for a 55-yard touchdown.

Oakley was also a basketball player for three years and made state track as a junior in the long jump but had to have hip surgery for a torn labrum. The condition was discovered last summer. He played through it during football then suited up for about the first two weeks of basketball before shutting it down for the year.

He's currently in Manhattan, Kansas; as part of the Kansas State football recruiting class that is already in training for the upcoming season. Mustard will run track at UNO. Bailey signed on to soccer at Doane.

"I just try to push people on the team to become the best person they can," Oakley said. "I hope people remember me as being humble and kind and a great leader."

Each of the three mentioned their parents as the mentorship influence that had the most affect on their success, but also brought up the community of Scotus as a whole. Win or lose, the trio of award winners said there was no doubt everyone at Scotus was pulling in the same direction.

Perhaps Mustard put it best when she gave a short speech at an eighth grade basketball graduation ceremony the morning after she and her teammates lost at Saint Paul and missed out on the state tournament.

"Don't take for granted the time you have in this school and on this team. Make the most of everything, and don't take it so seriously that you forget this is a game," Mustard said in the text of the speech she posted on Twitter. "Smile and laugh, make inside jokes and make fun of (girls basketball coach Jarrod Ridder) because that's what builds a team, and only with a team will you find success."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

