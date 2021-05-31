Seniors can't follow up victory, split doubleheader with Norfolk

"We hit some balls that, on an 85-degree night with the wind not blowing in, probably leave the ballpark," Schilling said. "Sometimes you've got to play into what the conditions are giving you, and tonight wasn't the night to lift a fly ball."

CORNERSTONE 6, NORFOLK 1: Columbus resumed play Friday with a 2-0 lead thanks to a sacrifice fly by Brent Beard then a passed ball with Colin Flyr at third before rain interrupted the proceedings on Monday. Eickhoff led off the game with a single ahead of Flyr's double.

Columbus added nine more hits before the end of the night and four more runs over the next four innings. Back-to-back two-out singles then an error at short gave Norfolk its only run of the game in the second.

Beard made it 3-0 in the second on a RBI ground out to second scoring Van Dyke. Cornerstone added another for a 4-0 lead on a Norfolk balk in the third and plated two more in the fourth on Kaden Young's RBI single and Rivera's RBI walk with the bases loaded.

Flyr started Monday, started again Wednesday then was given the ball a third time in the same week on Friday. He picked up the pitching win with a complete-game effort that included five hits, on earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.