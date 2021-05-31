Seniors can't follow up victory, split doubleheader with Norfolk

Jared Ertzner silenced the Cornerstone Insurance Group Senior bats in the second half of Friday's doubleheader at Pawnee Park Legion field and helped his team earn a split against Columbus.
Cornerstone won the opener 6-1 in a game that was resumed from one that had started in Norfolk on Monday before rain sent the teams home for the night. Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank then rode the right arm of Ertzner in the second half of the twinbill and earned a split.
Perhaps it had to do with unseasonably cold weather. Perhaps it had to do with an odd week of road trips delayed upon arrival. Perhaps it was simply Ertzner's movement on his pitches, but whatever it was, coach Cody Schilling said his group seemed to lack energy on Friday night.
Columbus went to both Norfolk and Hastings earlier in the week but had to come home both times because of rain. Cornerstone had a 2-0 lead when play was suspended Monday. There was no score in the third with Cornerstone hitting on Wednesday in Hastings when the same scenario unfolded.
Counting the suspended district final during the varsity season a few weeks earlier, that's three road trips in which a Columbus baseball team had to come home before the conclusion of the game.
Although that can make for a long week, Schilling also said his guys didn't make the proper adjustments Friday in the back half of the doubleheader and squandered a chance at a sweep.
"Their pitcher did a really good job," Schilling said. "He changed speeds well, and he had us fishing a little bit and guessing at times. I told them, 'We've just got to put together better at bats, maybe be a little less aggressive, make him throw some pitches and up his pitch count.'"
NORFOLK 4, CORNERSTONE SENIORS 0: A Ryan Eickhoff single and Colin Flyr single in Cornerstone's first at-bat gave Columbus its best offensive opportunity of the night. Cornerstone had just three hits and four baserunners the rest of the way.
A fly ball to left, strikeout and grounder to short ended the first-inning Columbus threat. A walk, two stolen bases and an error put Norfolk up 1-0 in the first. Lammers Trailers added two more with two outs in the fourth when a walk and a single came around on a single and a passed ball. The visitors added an insurance run in the seventh on a leadoff single that came across on back-to-back two-out singles.
Caleb Van Dyke singled but was caught stealing for the second out in the second. Shon Brockhaus was left stranded after a double in the next at bat. Ertzner then set down 11 in a row until a one-out walk by Flyr in the sixth. Columbus managed a one-out single by Jurisky Rivera in the seventh but he too was stranded.
Conner Rausch took the pitching loss on four innings of work, four hits, three runs, two earned, two walks and three strikeouts.
"We hit some balls that, on an 85-degree night with the wind not blowing in, probably leave the ballpark," Schilling said. "Sometimes you've got to play into what the conditions are giving you, and tonight wasn't the night to lift a fly ball."
CORNERSTONE 6, NORFOLK 1: Columbus resumed play Friday with a 2-0 lead thanks to a sacrifice fly by Brent Beard then a passed ball with Colin Flyr at third before rain interrupted the proceedings on Monday. Eickhoff led off the game with a single ahead of Flyr's double.
Columbus added nine more hits before the end of the night and four more runs over the next four innings. Back-to-back two-out singles then an error at short gave Norfolk its only run of the game in the second.
Beard made it 3-0 in the second on a RBI ground out to second scoring Van Dyke. Cornerstone added another for a 4-0 lead on a Norfolk balk in the third and plated two more in the fourth on Kaden Young's RBI single and Rivera's RBI walk with the bases loaded.
Flyr started Monday, started again Wednesday then was given the ball a third time in the same week on Friday. He picked up the pitching win with a complete-game effort that included five hits, on earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.
"It's kind of funny, because this was his third start this week. It was kind of like, 'OK, let's make it three in a row, maybe it won't rain this time,'" Schilling said with a laugh. "But he did a good job, he always does a good job. He give you his very best when he's out there. Sometimes it's better than others, but he always competes."
Norfolk...............................................................1-0-0-2-0-0-1 -- 4-7-0
Cornerstone Seniors (2-3).....................................0-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-5-1
Loss: Conner Rausch 4IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 3K. 1B: Ryan Eickhoff, Colin Flyr, Jurisky Rivera, Caleb Van Dyke. 2B? Shon Brockhaus. BB: Flyr.
Cornerstone Seniors (2-2)...................................2-1-1-2-0-0-0 -- 6-11-1
Norfolk...............................................................0-1-0-0-0-0-0 -- 1-5-0
Win: Colin Flyr 7IP, 5H, R, 0ER, 1BB, 7K. 1B: Ryan Eickhoff, Colin Flyr 2, Brent Beard, Kaden Young 2, Conner Rausch, Yurisky Rivera 2, Caleb Van Dyke. 2B: Flyr. RBI: Beard, Young, Rivera. R: Eickhoff 2, Flyr, Beard, Brockhaus, Van Dyke. BB: Eickhoff 2, Young, Rausch 2, Rivera. SB: Rausch, Young.