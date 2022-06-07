Seven-run fourth snaps Owens streak

Three errors and four earned runs in the fourth inning put an end to the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds' winning streak in a 10-6 loss to David City on Monday Night at Pawnee Park Legion field.

OWA scored five in the bottom half but collected just one more hit the rest of the way and lost for the first time since a 5-2 setback at home to Pender in the first game of the season May 23.

The Reds won in David City last week 14-9 but also had three unearned runs in that one with two errors. Owens pitchers also walked four hitters and hit two others on Monday night. A handful of players were unavailable for the Reds and left coach Mike Sloup inserting a few backups into the lineup. The chance for those players to gain some playing experience, from Sloup's perspective, was the most valuable part of the night regardless of the result.

"That was the main thing. In a non-league game it was a chance to build some depth for later in the season, the league tournament and the area tournament," Sloup said. "It wasn't the outcome we wanted - you always want to win - but it felt good to get some of those other guys in there so, if something happens, and we need to lean on them, we know we can."

A one-out walk then two straight hits from Luke Polivka and Lydon Dewispelare pushed Trent Mefford across the plate for the first run and a 1-0 David City lead in the third. The trouble in the fourth started with a hit batter and an error. A single then a walk made it 2-0 and loaded the bases.

Polivka doubled in his third at-bat of the game and scored two, an error at short made it 5-0. The Reds were nearly out of the inning with a strikeout for the second out but then another error followed by a walk and a two-run single by Keaton Kloke scored three more.

OWA fought back to 8-5 in the bottom half on singles by Jonathon Hoffart, Parker Osten, Luke Wellman, Jack Burns and Sam Olmer. Wellman drove in one ahead of RBI hits for Burns and Olmer with two down. Two more scored on an error at first off the bat of Trevor Sloup.

Wellman started a two-out rally in the fifth when he reached on an error and scored on Blake Anderson's RBI single up the middle but the next four hitters were retired in order. David City added two more on runs from Kailer Pohl and Ryan Sullivan on a sac fly from Kloke and a fielder's choice by Kason Lavicky in the sixth.

Caleb Sloup started for the Reds and went 2 and 2/3 with two hits, five strikeouts, just one walk and one earned run over 13 hitters. Hoffart allowed seven runs over just an inning and a third but five of those were unearned. Taylor Cooney tossed the final two innings and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.

Polivka started for David City and went four innings with three earned runs, six hits, five strikeouts and two walks. Kurtis Baer collected the final six outs with one unearned run, one hit and five Ks.

Owens heads to Oakland/Craig for a Junior/Senior doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and goes to Albion on Thursday for a 7 o'clock game then returns home Friday for another Junior/Senior doubleheader with Yutan starting at 5:30.

Monday night, Coach Sloup was impressed with the pitching performance by Caleb Sloup and a few others that had a chance to show their stuff.

"I knew (Caleb) had it in him, and he looked really strong on the mound," coach Sloup said. "Another one I was super happy for that kind of made my night was Jack Burns. He had a couple of plays in the outfield and he got his first base hit of the year. He hasn't got many at-bats, and he lined a single to left center field. That was the loudest cheers I heard all night from the crowd, the dugout, even from myself."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via emai at sports@columbustelegram.com.

