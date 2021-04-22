Six errors swamp Columbus baseball at Elkhorn

Ryan Eickhoff was solid again from the mound but his teammates behind him stumbled and bumbled through a 7-0 loss on Tuesday at Elkhorn for Columbus High baseball.
Eickhoff has allowed just nine earned runs in 29 innings pitched this season and didn't see that figure increase on Tuesday despite pitching for the first four innings of the loss.
Columbus committed six errors on the night and only managed two hits while losing its second straight. CHS was 5-1 and into the quarterfinals of the HAC tournament last week before Lincoln Pius X eliminated the Discoverers 4-0. With that loss figured in, Columbus has just two hits in the last 14 innings and zero runs.
Eickhoff did his part on Tuesday with an effort that included 63 pitches, 41 of them strikes and 11 first-pitch strikes to 19 hitters. He gave up three hits and walked one to go with two strikeouts. A week earlier in a win he hit four batters. His control was much more in line with his history on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, Columbus committed an error on defense in the first at bat of the game and then committed another two hitters later. It didn't get much better after that. Those two errors turned into an unearned run in the first inning.
Eickhoff pitched around a one-out error in the second and another one-out error in the fourth. Regardless, though Columbus wasn't producing runs, Eickhoff kept Discoverers in the game. Elkhorn broke out with six runs in the fifth and ended any CHS comeback hopes when it roughed up junior Tadan Bell in his toughest outing of the season.
Bell started the frame with a strikeout and a ground out then ran into trouble. A single and back-to-back walks set up a big inning. Two passed balls with the bases loaded allowed two runs to score. A double made it 4-0. A walk followed by a single made it 5-0. Another single brought in two for the final runs of the game.
Bell went just 2/3 of an inning and was charged with six earned runs on three hits, three walks and 37 pitches. He was replaced by Tyson Groene for the final two hitters. The six runs allowed more than doubled Bell's earned runs from his previous five appearances combined.
Leadoff hitter Colin Flyr and two-hole hitter Connor Rausch were the only Discoverers to manage a hit. Rausch doubled with one down in the first but was left stranded on back-to-back strikeouts.
Columbus went down in order in the second, Flyr singled with two out in the third and Kaden Young walked with one down in the fourth. Elkhorn starter Drew Christo set Columbus down 1-2-3 in the fifth, sixth and seventh and retired the last 11 hitters he faced following the Young walk.
Christo needed just 95 pitches to go all seven innings and strikeout 14 Columbus hitters. He threw 68 of those for strikes and was ahead in the count 0-1 to 16 of 23 batters.
Columbus was set to face Omaha South at home on Monday but had that game postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Columbus was back on the diamond on Thursday at Fremont Bergan and faces Lincoln Northeast on Saturday in a doubleheader at Pawnee Park Legion field. CHS is 10-10 on the season with six games remaining after Saturday.
