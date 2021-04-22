Six errors swamp Columbus baseball at Elkhorn

Ryan Eickhoff was solid again from the mound but his teammates behind him stumbled and bumbled through a 7-0 loss on Tuesday at Elkhorn for Columbus High baseball.

Eickhoff has allowed just nine earned runs in 29 innings pitched this season and didn't see that figure increase on Tuesday despite pitching for the first four innings of the loss.

Columbus committed six errors on the night and only managed two hits while losing its second straight. CHS was 5-1 and into the quarterfinals of the HAC tournament last week before Lincoln Pius X eliminated the Discoverers 4-0. With that loss figured in, Columbus has just two hits in the last 14 innings and zero runs.

Eickhoff did his part on Tuesday with an effort that included 63 pitches, 41 of them strikes and 11 first-pitch strikes to 19 hitters. He gave up three hits and walked one to go with two strikeouts. A week earlier in a win he hit four batters. His control was much more in line with his history on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Columbus committed an error on defense in the first at bat of the game and then committed another two hitters later. It didn't get much better after that. Those two errors turned into an unearned run in the first inning.